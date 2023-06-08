Weekend Loves: Take a trip to Croker - and leave with a GAA teddy-bear

If you go down to Croke Park today ...

Young visitors to the GAA Museum at Croke Park will love the new Teidí Tour where they can make their own GAA Museum sports bear.

The Teidí Tour starts with a workshop in Cú Chulainn’s Den where each child can select their bear fleece, stuff their bear, find a bear heart, and get a ‘bear-th’ certificate for their new pal.

Having dressed their ursine friend in their own GAA Museum training kit it’s off on a family-friendly tour of Croke Park with a visit to the dressing rooms, a walk pitch-side, and a test of their skills in the interactive games zone.

Teidí Tours are suitable for children aged from three years and each ticket (€30) includes a 16-inch bear and a bear’s training kit.

Adult tickets cost €9 and senior tickets cost €6.

Journey of Hope Necklace by Loulerie

Journey of Hope collection in aid of Look Good Feel Better

Owner of Dublin jewellery boutique Loulerie, Louise Stokes, has just launched two new pieces in aid of the Look Good Feel Better charity which provides free skincare and makeup workshops to women experiencing cancer.

Their workshops help participants to manage the visible effects of treatment and to boost their confidence, wellbeing, and self-esteem during cancer treatment.

The matching necklace (€75) and bracelet (€65) feature a white enamel detail that signifies hope and brightness. The pieces are available from the Loulerie store in Dublin and online at loulerie.com.

Check out the website below to find out more about the Look Good Feel Better charity.

Experience breathwork and yoga on the beach

Breathwork and yoga on Garrylucas beach

Join life and transformation coach Luis Carvalho for a ‘Body and Soul Integration’ breathwork and yoga class on Garrylucas beach where breathwork is combined with cold water immersion in the sea.

The two-hour class is designed to help participants reconnect with their bodies and to reset in a “kind, compassionate circle of connection”.

Using warrior dance, Yin Yoga, deep breathwork, meditation, and a sea dive, this class is designed to help participants to find their inner resources to live better and happier lives.

Classes take place today and on June 24 and a range of other classes and retreats are also available across Cork and online over the coming months.

Chef de Cuisine Derry Clarke and his wife Sallyanne, pictured at the Horseshoe Bar in The Club at Goffs, a new 50-room boutique hotel located adjacent to the renowned auctioneers in County Kildare. Photo: Sasko Lazarov Phtocall Ireland.

Celebrate Father’s Day at The Club at Goffs

For a special treat this Father’s Day take your dad to The Club at Goffs in Co Kildare.

The design of this recently opened hotel is inspired by the equestrian heritage of the area and the menu in the restaurant has been created by renowned chef de cuisine Derry Clarke and head chef James Sheridan.

Designed to highlight the best of Irish produce, the menu celebrates excellent local ingredients and succulent meats.

With its chic, well-appointed rooms, the hotel is a great base from which to explore nearby Dublin as well as the Irish National Stud & Gardens and Kildare Village.

How about a spot of golf at the nearby K Club or Carton House?

A new early bird menu is available Monday to Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm, featuring two courses for €35 and three courses for €42. B&B rates start at €150.

Artist Ester Barrett with one of her sculptures titled Heron at Ballymaloe House Hotel for the launch of the Richard Scott Sculpture Gallery Exhibition, which runs at the venue until August 31st. Pic: Darragh Kane

Richard Scott Sculpture Gallery comes to Ballymaloe House

Almost 50 pieces by Irish artists are on display at Ballymaloe House offering visitors a great opportunity to enjoy the work of some 27 Irish artists for free this summer.

Many magnificent pieces of sculpture are on display in the show curated by East Cork art curator Richard Scott — owner of the Richard Scott Sculpture Gallery in Rochestown.

The exhibition, which launched last week, runs until August 31 and includes the work of artists such as Darragh Wilkins, Martin Lyttle, and Ester Barrett. The exhibition is open daily from 9am to 9pm and admission is free.

Scott will also offer private guided tours of the exhibition on Thursdays from 5.30pm until July 27.

Supersoil fertiliser is convenient and effective

Boost your greenery with Irish fertiliser Supersoil

If you’ve been inspired by last week’s Bord Bia Bloom event then you might like to check out Supersoil — an intriguing Irish fertiliser which promises to supercharge your soil this summer.

Designed with gardeners, groundskeepers, and farmers in mind, this product is natural and organic and contains millions of microbes to promote healthy soil and fertility now and into the future.

It is a highly concentrated powder that can be dissolved easily in water and then applied to soil, plant roots, or grass with anything from a watering can to a crop sprayer — depending on the scale of your project.

Unlike chemical fertilisers, Supersoil is harmless to animals and there is no time delay after application.