Bargain Hunter: JYSK's garden furniture sale, half price tents and Father's Day bargains

Father's Day bargains

It's that time of year again. Father's Day is on the horizon, and there is plenty in the supermarkets if you're caught unawares. We particularly like Lidl's Electronic Dartboard (€29.99) which comes with 27 games and is the perfect chance for Dad to bond with friends or the kids. Over in Chemist Warehouse, save on luxury male fragrances like Tom Ford Ombre Leather eau de parfum 50ml €99.99 (€16 off RRP) and Gucci Guilty Pour Homme 150ml eau de parfum €79.99 (€55 off RRP).

Half price garden furniture at JYSK

Hanging chair GJERN black from JYSK

Tomorrow, JYSK will open its 21st outlet in Ireland, a new flagship store in the Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford. The Danish brand has been growing rapidly in Ireland, no doubt due to its well-priced in and outdoor furniture ranges, and frequent sales. This week, you can get up to 50% off a large range of garden furniture and accessories including garden chairs, tables, benches and cushions, plus sun loungers, hammocks, outdoor storage, solar lights, planters and more. Included in the sale is the GJERN hanging chair, now €250 (was €399). See jysk.ie.

Half price tents at Home Store + More

Home Store + More 4 Person Dome Tent, now €37.49 (was €74.99).

On the lookout for a new tent ahead of festival season? Now is the time to buy with half price offers in Home Store + More like this 4 Person Dome Tent, now €37.49 (was €74.99).

The tent boasts a hydra-rating of 1000mm, making it waterproof so you can stay somewhat dry... while you sleep at least.

The strong tent pegs keep the tent securely in place, and it includes a sewn-in groundsheet for extra protection and insulation. The tent collapses and fits into a small carry bag for easy transportation. While you're there, you might as well pick up the Easy Inflate Flocked Double Air Mattress, reduced to €29.99 (was €59.99). See homestoreandmore.ie

Hayfever savings

Optrex Soothing Eye Drops for Itchy Eyes

With the sunshine, comes the pollen, and our eyes, nose and sinus are at us again. If you're all loaded up on anti-histamines but feel they aren't quite doing the trick, try adding Optrex Soothing Eye Drops for Itchy Eyes into the mix, currently 25% off at McCabes Pharmacy (€3.85, was €5.15). Becodefence Allergy Defence, which lines the inside of the nose 'deactivating pollen', is also on offer. €11.20 for 140-Spray bottle (RRP €14). See mccabespharmacy.com