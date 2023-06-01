Bank holiday beauts: 14 ways to get away in style this weekend

It’s finally here: that moment in the calendar where sun and annual leave align.
If, like many, your bank holiday involves a ticket to warmer climes, consider the carry-on mantra of essentialism: pieces that go together, fly together.
Not only will it lighten your mental and physical load; it will take the stress out of getting dressed—and banish baggage carousel blues.
Update your passport to sun-drenched style with these 13 easy-to-pack suggestions.
1. Silk-blend jacquard shorts, COS, €99
2. Classic espadrille wedges, Boden, €115
3. Halter ruched neck swimsuit, Boden, €110
4. M&S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&S
5. Linen resort shirt, Arket, €49
6. Print wrap sarong midi skirt, River Island, €44
7. Straw bucket hat, Parfois, €29.99
8. Tubular braided clutch bag, Massimo Dutti, €89.95
9. ‘Bridget’ maxi stripe trousers, Whistles, €139
10. Espadrille mules, Guanabana Handmade, €160
11. Paper tote bag, Zara, €29.95
12. Hair claw, Arket, €17
13. Sophia Blue Floral Print LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Kaftan Dress, LK Bennett €390
14. Metal frame sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
- AL FRESCO BITES: Waist tie a linen shirt over a metallic bathing suit. Add a wrap skirt, espadrille wedges and cute hair claw.
- DAY TRIPPING: Pair a linen shirt with stripe trousers and espadrille mules. Accessorise with a bucket hat and straw bag.
- BEACH COCKTAILS: Elevate a printed tunic with espadrilles wedges and a braided clutch.
- LUXE LOUNGING: Layer a linen shirt over a metallic bathing suit. Finish with silky shorts, espadrille wedges and sunglasses.