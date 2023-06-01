Bank holiday beauts: 14 ways to get away in style this weekend

If, like many, your bank holiday involves a ticket to warmer climes, consider the carry-on mantra of essentialism: pieces that go together, fly together. 
M&S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&S

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

It’s finally here: that moment in the calendar where sun and annual leave align. 

Not only will it lighten your mental and physical load; it will take the stress out of getting dressed—and banish baggage carousel blues. 

Not only will it lighten your mental and physical load; it will take the stress out of getting dressed—and banish baggage carousel blues. 

Update your passport to sun-drenched style with these 13 easy-to-pack suggestions.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Silk-blend jacquard shorts, COS, €99
Silk-blend jacquard shorts, COS, €99

1. Silk-blend jacquard shorts, COS, €99 

2. Classic espadrille wedges, Boden, €115
Classic Espadrille Wedges, Boden, €115

2. Classic espadrille wedges, Boden, €115 

3. Halter ruched neck swimsuit, Boden, €110
Halterneck ruched neck swimsuit, Boden, €110

3. Halter ruched neck swimsuit, Boden, €110 

4. M&S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&S
M&S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&S

4. M&S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&S 

5. Linen resort shirt, Arket, €49
Linen Resort Shirt, Arket, €49

5. Linen resort shirt, Arket, €49 

6. Print wrap sarong midi skirt, River Island, €44 

7. Straw bucket hat, Parfois, €29.99 

8. Tubular braided clutch bag, Massimo Dutti, €89.95 

9. 'Bridget' maxi stripe trousers, Whistles, €139
‘Bridget’ maxi stripe trousers, Whistles, €139

9. ‘Bridget’ maxi stripe trousers, Whistles, €139 

10. Espadrille mules, Guanabana Handmade, €160
Espadrille mule, Guanabana Handmade, €160

10. Espadrille mules, Guanabana Handmade, €160 

11. Paper tote bag, Zara, €29.95
Paper tote bag, Zara, €29.95

11. Paper tote bag, Zara, €29.95 

12. Hair claw, Arket, €17
Hair claw, Arket, €17

12. Hair claw, Arket, €17 

13. Sophia Blue Floral Print LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Kaftan Dress, LK Bennett €390
Sophia Blue Floral Print LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Kaftan Dress, LK Bennett €390

13. Sophia Blue Floral Print LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Kaftan Dress, LK Bennett €390

14. Metal frame sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
Metal frame sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95

14. Metal frame sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95

STYLE NOTES:

  • AL FRESCO BITES: Waist tie a linen shirt over a metallic bathing suit. Add a wrap skirt, espadrille wedges and cute hair claw.
  • DAY TRIPPING: Pair a linen shirt with stripe trousers and espadrille mules. Accessorise with a bucket hat and straw bag.
  • BEACH COCKTAILS: Elevate a printed tunic with espadrilles wedges and a braided clutch.
  • LUXE LOUNGING: Layer a linen shirt over a metallic bathing suit. Finish with silky shorts, espadrille wedges and sunglasses.

Simone Gannon: Sublime, skin-loving sunscreens for a sizzling summer

