Bank Holiday bargains: BBQ, beer and SPF offers from Supervalu, Lidl, Tesco and more

BBQ meat offers in Supervalu

The June bank holiday is right around the corner, and we can practically smell the barbeque. If you're stocking up, Supervalu currently has a three for €10 on the go which includes a range of BBQ meats, fish and poultry such as their own-brand Sweet BBQ Pork Mini Ribs (435g) RRP €3.99, BBQ Chicken Burgers (400g) RRP €3.99 and Quarter Pounder Beef Burgers 4 pack (454g) RRP €3.49. For your vegan/veggie friends, The Happy Pear's Smokin' Spicy Sausages (270g) are reduced to €2.50 until June 7. While you're there, you might also want to pick up a steak - many are reduced by a third between June 1 and June 7.

Beer bargains in Tesco

Tesco has lots of beer savings in stores for the bank holiday

Tesco Clubcard holders can score some nice savings on beer in stores from now until June 5. A 20 pack of Heineken 330ml bottles is going for €23 (RRP €30), while a 12 pack of Birra Moretti Lager (330ml bottle) is on offer for €14.50 (RRP €22). Corona Extra, Peroni Nastro Azzuro and Guinness are all on offer too.

Lidl's €76.99 pizza oven

Lidl's wood fired pizza oven

More of a wood-fired pizza person than big meat-eater? Get yourself to Lidl this Thursday, June 1, to get your hands on their €76.99 outdoor pizza oven. With a removable pizza stone made of heat-storing cordierite and a chimney with an adjustable flap, you'll be impressing guests with perfect pizza's in no time! While you're there, take advantage of their three for €9 offer on BBQ meats from June 1 to June 7 including 6oz Chuck & Brisket Burgers (2 pack) RRP €3.49, Lemon & Pepper Boneless & Skinless Chicken Thighs (500g) RRP €3.79 and Irish Pork Belly Strips (500g) RRP €3.69.

SPF savings with Boots Advantage card

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup SPF

Not content with constantly nagging those in our life to top up their SPF, we're here to nag you too. Don't forget it this bank holiday weekend if you're out in the sunshine. We find spray versions the handiest for on-the-go, and have Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50 (75ml) in our handbags. Get it for €8.49 (RRP €12) with your Advantage Card at Boots.