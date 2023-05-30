Packing a punch!

In what other country can you find donkeys so famous they have to hide from the paps (will the real Jenny please stand up)? Where but Ireland can you stay in a Medieval ring fort, a decommissioned lighthouse or a hobbit pod by the beach?

Once you learn to love the tempestuous nature of the weather, there really is nothing like the Irish staycation. Unpredictable? Yes. Lack of preparation? A rookie mistake.

We’ve rounded up an easy checklist with all your staycation essentials items with a focus on sustainability.

Pack a packing cube or ten

First things first: invest in a set of packing cubes to maximise space and keep things in order. Think of it as a personal assistant without the wage per hour. Dungarvan-based brand Dust + Rock has a pack of 7 made from recycled PET bottles with a spill-free compartment for your liquids.

Long-term luggage

Less is more when it comes to your luggage. It may be easier in the short term to opt for a cheaper plastic suitcase but the hidden costs both to the environment and your back remain to be seen.

Star Wars fans sailing to Skellig Michael or ornithology enthusiasts hoping to pick a puffin out of the crowd on the Saltee ferry will love Patagonia’s Great Divider 26l water-resistant boat bag. The brand offers a repair service to boot.

Borrow, beg, don’t steal

The most sustainable luggage option is to borrow or use one you already have but if your suitcase has seen better days, it’s worth investing in a durable option that will last you for a long time. Try the Samsonite Ecodiver, €295 at Arnotts or the March Luggage cabin light, €107,99, from Carews in Limerick.

If Instagram Reels are your bag, shop the Negative Nylon® and Ecocraft Canvas® styles from Paravel; both made from recycled plastic bottles and look like they’re straight out of a photoshoot.

The Aoife tote bag.

Want to avoid overpacking? Ditch the suitcase. Instead, try a large weekend bag like the Aoife Weekend to Tote, Gallery Tote To Backpack, €395, or the McWilliam holdall bag, €65 — it’s hand made in Crosshaven by a family of sailmakers.

Sustainable swimsuits

As far as we know Wim Hof never said a cold dip couldn’t benefit from a chic cover up and Donegal label Kahm Sustainable Swimwear has beautiful short-sleeved and long-sleeved swimsuits made from old carpets and fishing nets.

Kahms Grace swimsuit

For a more high-end Ibiza-inspired look, try Mona Swims. Think luxe metallic one pieces with racy cut-outs made from whisper-soft silk and ocean waste — your DJ career awaits.

Jeans and a nice top

If it’s high time to prize the yoga pants from your body, step away from your twentieth pair of black leggings and opt for a loose fit pair of denims instead. Fresh Cuts Clothing stocks circular brand MUD Jean. The Easy Go girlfriend style, €129.95, is ethically made with organic cotton so it’s comfortable enough for long days exploring — plus you can send them back when you’re finished and the brand will extend the life cycle.

Build a capsule wardrobe that will see you through your staycation, bearing in mind to pack for all eventualities. Layering will be your best friend for your staycation so start with a comfortable t-shirt, preferably something breathable in organic cotton. Irish brand GROWN Clothing stocks stylish unbleached organic cotton tees and sweatshirts ideal for trekking through the countryside or the bracing breeze of an Irish beach.

Shoes, made for walking

A comfy pair of runners is a non-negotiable and will work equally as well with jeans, a tee and a windbreaker as with a maxi skirt and camisole. Step away from the Vejas and go for Waterford-based brand, Sampla. Made from appleskin, these sneakers are 100% vegan.

The windbreaker beneath your wings

The best jacket is one you can whip off and easily fold up in your bag. Irish label Gym + Coffee’s new Kinney windbreaker, €75, will work with denims, chinos or yoga pants. If the weather is not on your side, invest in something waterproof like one of Ember & Earth’s seriously waterproof jackets, ethically made in Galway. The sustainable Irish brand is having a 50% off sale at the minute. Ready, set, click.

Gym+Coffee Kinney Windbreaker in Orbit

Elevated flip flops

A stylish pair of flip flops will take you from the beach to the bistro for an evening meal and the Arica sandals in khaki, €53, from low impact brand Eco Alf are somehow pieced together from vegan polyester and algae. The mind boggles.

Eco Alf flipflops

Fast-drying beach towels

No matter how balmy the weather is, a dip in the Atlantic requires a cosy wraparound towel and Stable of Ireland’s Swim linen towel, €130, is a multifunctional piece that can transform into a wrap dress, picnic blanket, a scarf or a sarong. It’s fast drying, anti-microbial and absorbent to boot. Complete the look with the matching waterproof swim bag, €45, to store your towel in. Pre-book the local paps — your star is already rising.

Stable of Ireland swim towel

Responsibly-made sunglasses

Sunglasses are an absolute must for any Irish staycation. Kildare-based Raw Roots sunglasses use ethically-sourced hardwood and the San Miguel pair, €75 look twice as expensive as they are, not to mention the brand helps fund reforestation projects in Sub Saharan Africa. Pala has a great range of sunglasses online and is committed to fighting blindness with a percentage of profits going towards sight saving projects in Africa.

Make it a midi skirt

To transition from day to night, pack something effortlessly cool; a printed ankle-skimming midi skirt like the Rachel skirt from FéRí, €249, will stay in your wardrobe for years. Pair with sandals, a loose fit camisole and a denim jacket et voila, you’re dinner ready. For a daytime look, match the skirt with a tucked-in tee like the Holding Nature one, €25 from Grown Clothing.

FéRí's Green Rachel midi skirt.

Denim days

The ubiquitous denim jacket is our go-to staycation evening jacket — vintage and oversized is always good. Try online charity shop Thriftify, which has a designer edit, or Tola Vintage, Nine Crows, Ani Vintage on Depop. The Harlequin have a nifty edit of denim jackets — the more worn, the better when it comes to denim.

If your runners are covered in mud from a day trekking through fields, pack the handwoven Arielle sandals, €185 from Sezane — the neutral colour will complement any outfit. Nicki Hoyne’s strappy sandals are slow fashion done well with the added bonus of supporting an Irish woman entrepreneur.

With some careful preparation, your Irish staycation can be every bit as magical as an overseas excursion.

Best vintage stores

Miss Daisy Blue (Cork)

Tola Vintage (Dublin and Cork)

Liberty and Jasmine (Cork)

Hazel Nuts about Vintage (Kerry)

Folkster (Kilkenny)

Public Romance (Galway)

Waterford Vintage Factory

35mm Vintage (Mayo)

Vito Vintage (Limerick)

Flea markets for treasure seekers

Dublin: The Useless Project

Galway: Flea Style Market

Cork: York Street Clobber at Mother Jones Market

Kilkenny: Mountain View Market

Limerick: Milk Market