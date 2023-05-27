Weekend Loves: The Marquee, Irish jewellery and flowery gin

Big name exhibition launches at Castlemartyr today

From today, a visit to Castlemartyr Resort provides a unique opportunity to see extraordinary artworks by some of the biggest global names in art.

The international art and sculpture fair, Art and Soul, is hosted by Gormleys and features 80 large sculptures and installations throughout the estate including works by Francis Bacon, Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol as well as Irish sculptors Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, Orla De Brí and Anthony Scott.

Indoors at the hotel, you’ll find works by Banksy and Salvador Dali alongside those of Stephen Forbes, Gordon Harris and Maser.

A programme of artists’ talks and guided tours accompanies the exhibition, and, for those with deep pockets, all artworks are available to purchase. Until June 18.

Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin

Buzzing for Hendrick’s new Flora Adora gin

Gin aficionados are buzzing for Hendrick’s Gin’s new Flora Adora tipple created with the wild flowers so beloved of pollinators.

Perfect for summer sipping, Flora Adora is part floral, part herbal — created by layering botanicals on top of the classic Hendrick’s blend.

Try it in a Wildgarden Cup made of Flora Adora (50ml), lemon juice (25ml), simple syrup (25ml), soda water (150ml) and four raspberries. Garnish with cucumber and mint.

Available in supermarkets and off-licences nationwide, hendricksgin.com

Olly Murs: among the artists at the Marquee

Live At The Marquee 2023 kicks off today

The much anticipated Live at the Marquee 2023 kicks off today with Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ award-winning podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me coming to Cork on stage.

Fans of live music will have plenty to choose from between now and the end of June with The Frames, Olly Murs, Bell X1, Christy Moore and The Waterboys on stage over the course of the summer.

There’ll be plenty of laughs too with Bingo Loco XXL and Tommy Tiernan making an appearance, while for true feel-good vibes look to Jenny Greene’s dance music collaboration with The RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the legend himself Rod Stewart who plays on June 20 and 21.

Hawksmoor restaurant, Dame Street, Dublin

The world-class Hawksmoor opens in Ireland

The much anticipated Irish opening of Hawksmoor took place on Thursday and, with a soft opening ongoing for the past fortnight, the reviews have been expectedly good so far.

The ornately detailed former National Bank building on Dublin’s Dame Street is now the home of the elegant 152-seat restaurant with a bar and private dining space.

Specialising in steak from traditionally-reared cattle as well as sustainably sourced seafood, this B Corp company has a great reputation in the business — not just for the quality and

the provenance of their food but for how they treat their staff.

Expect mouth-watering steaks with endless sauce choices, fresh lobster and oysters and beef wellington alongside a range of delicious sides from beef dripping fries to the Hawksmoor Caesar salad.

Mettle and Bloom's Sallyann Concannon

Mettle & Bloom celebrates one year in business

Founded by Galway woman Sallyann Concannon, Irish jewellery brand Mettle & Bloom celebrates one year in business this month.

The business has become a popular one for those seeking pretty contemporary jewellery for themselves or others.

In celebration of their anniversary, the brand is currently running a rare sale online with up to 30 percent off gorgeous pieces including

necklaces, earrings and rings. We are particularly fond of their cool vintage-style gold-plated chains.

The CurlyCo range

Bounce into summer with Irish hair care for curls

Having honed her skills in the business for 25 years, Denise Walsh has just launched CurlyCo — her own brand of hair care products designed specifically for curly hair.

The new range, by this curly-haired hairdresser, is designed to care for and enhance all types of curly hair and includes the cleansing and detangling Curl Defining Shampoo (€15.50), the Curly Defining Cream designed to keep curls frizz-free and defined (€24.99) and the Curly Conditioning Mask (€23) — an ultra-nourishing mask which is enriched with shea butter for softer, more manageable, curls.