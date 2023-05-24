Frill-seeking behaviour: 10 ways to dress for a summer romance

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Long summer days have us lusting for a sartorial romance. 

We’re ditching the darker shades for a more ethereal approach to dressing. The frill seeker among us will not be disappointed. 

It’s all about the flounce as pretty ruffles and flowing hemlines remain top-tier. 

With a combination of florals and delicate sheer fabrics, the passion for romantic fashion is very much alive.

GET THE LOOK:

Floral and Flounce by Erdem at Brown Thomas
Floral and Flounce by Erdem at Brown Thomas

Embrace the flounce and frills of summer dresses in this beautiful Erdem dress, as seen at Brown Thomas.

Frill Pouch, €65, August Night
Frill Pouch, €65, August Night

#ieloves - Frill Seeker: Ignite the sartorial spark in your summer style with a fiery frilled clutch, €65, August Night.

Red Corsage Shoes, €185, Never Fully Dressed
Red Corsage Shoes, €185, Never Fully Dressed

Flower Bomb: Give yourself the gift of romance with floral corsage shoes, €185, Never Fully Dressed.

Shimmer &amp; Sheer Vest Top, €79.99, H&amp;M
Shimmer & Sheer Vest Top, €79.99, H&M

Sheer Thing: Take the softer approach to the white vest trend in shimmering sheer, €79.99, H&M 

Floral &amp; Ruffle Dress, €275, Ganni
Floral & Ruffle Dress, €275, Ganni

Blossoming Romance: Go full-on summer romance in ruffles and florals, €275, Ganni.

Chiffon Cape, €39.95, Zara
Chiffon Cape, €39.95, Zara

Cape Crusader: Be your own rom-com heroine in this delicate sheer cape, €39.95, Zara.

Puff Sleeve Dress, €69, &amp; Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Dress, €69, & Other Stories

Short And Sweet: Ease into the mini dress trend in a comfy yet style-worthy ruffled hem dress, €69, & Other Stories.

Jacquard Tiered Skirt, €80, Oasis
Jacquard Tiered Skirt, €80, Oasis

Top-Tier: Match with a white tee for the perfect day-to-night summer date look, €80, Oasis.

Floral Frill Skirt, €67, River Island
Floral Frill Skirt, €67, River Island

The High-Low: Show off your pins without going full mini with a frilled waterfall hemline, €67, River Island.

Hair Bow, €55, Aoife Mullane
Hair Bow, €55, Aoife Mullane

Pocket Friendly - Take A Bow: Wrap up your romantic style with a pretty hair-bow accessory, €55, Aoife Mullane.

Latest

Lifestyle
