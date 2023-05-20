Weekend Loves: exquisite opera, blooming bouquets and colourful collaboration

Irish National Opera’s exquisite Cosí fan tutte

With a premier last night in Wexford and stagings in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway over the coming fortnight, Irish National Opera’s Cosí fan tutte is a must-see for opera lovers.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s controversial comedy of the sexes is a juicy take on gender politics with six people, one wager, partner swapping and lots of deceit.

Sung in Italian with English subtitles, this musically delightful comedy is double cast with 12 performers, nine of whom are Irish, including Dean Power, John Molloy, Anna Devin and Sharon Carty.

A wedding bouquet for under €100? Blooming brilliant!

With a bridal bouquet typically costing anything between €150 and €400, and buttonholes between €20 and €60 each, the new ‘Wedding Bunch’ by The Crate strikes us as a blooming great deal.

In response to customer demand, they’ve launched a new wedding package with relaxed couples in mind — a bridal bouquet and buttonhole in the colour of their weekly bunch.

The bouquet will feature a seasonal selection of flowers with a tonal ribbon and subtle buttonhole to match for just €96. Available for delivery throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Colourful collaboration for artist with Down Syndrome

Irish knitwear company IrelandsEye has teamed up with a brilliant young artist Ellie Dunne to create a collaborative blanket inspired by her paintings.

Dunne, who has Down syndrome, worked with IrelandsEye MD Paul O’Sullivan and Head of Design Maria-Christina McPadden to create the ‘Blocks’ blanket.

The blanket is made in moss stitch from soft merino wool and features blocks of ‘Roe’ blue, ‘Brosna’ pink and ‘Killala’ green.

Designed to help create a revenue stream for the young artist, 10% of proceeds from the sale also go to the Together Academy which trains and certifies young people with Down syndrome to work in the hospitality and catering industries. €199.95.

Lookbook by Jenny Monks at Cork’s Greenwich Cafe

An exhibition of fashion-inspired artworks is currently on show in Cork city.

Monks’ original stitched artworks are inspired by street style, photography and fashion and ‘mix California sunshine with Cork’s lust for life’.

Each piece is like a moodboard made up of collected items — from scraps of fabric and labels to photos and text from magazines.

These collages of fabric and paper are hand-stitched to create tactile artworks that encourage close-up engagement. Find them at Greenwich Cafe on Caroline Street, 9am to 4pm daily except Mondays.

Celebrate summer with Moët & Chandon at The Shelbourne

For the duration of the summer, The Terrace at The Shelbourne has been given a sparkling new twist with pretty flower installations, exquisite seafood and Moët & Chandon champagne.

Head chef Garry Hughes has created a seafood menu to complement the champagnes including the classic pairing of half a dozen coastal oysters for €21.

There are four elegant champagne cocktails (€18) including the Grand Dame with notes of peach and jasmine topped with Moët & Chandon champagne and the French 1824 made with Angostura 1824, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice and Moët & Chandon.

True champagne connoisseurs can, of course, enjoy the range of exclusive Moët & Chandon champagnes from €28 a glass.

Ethical Irish occasionwear perfect for wedding season

If you have a special occasion to attend this summer then look to Cobbler’s Lane for beautiful, timeless garments ethically made in Ireland.

The slow fashion brand is based in Co Wexford where founder Monica Walsh creates ‘clothes to be loved, worn and passed on’.

Her current ‘Bluebells’ collection includes the ‘Crocus’ blouse in broderie anglaise, the statement ‘Rose’ corset (which resembles a large bloom) and a dramatic black ‘Tulip’ dress in duchess satin which features a fashionable square neck, wide straps and (essentially) pockets.

Wear it on its own or with her sheer polka dot ‘Daisy’ blouse underneath.

Beth’s jewellery brand

Beth Haughton, the woman behind the renowned Beth’s Boutique in Cork and Dockland restaurant on Lapp’s Quay, recently opened The Green Room at Crawford Art Gallery.

Now she’s launching her gloriously colourful, handmade, feminine jewellery brand at a pop up today from 12 to 5pm with resort wear at Paul + co interiors, Monaghan Road Business Park.