1. Jones Road What The Foundation

Bobbi Brown’s long-awaited beauty line is now available in Ireland (via international shipping from the website. €12 flat shipping on orders under €100).

I am thoroughly enthralled by What The Foundation. A sheer, creamy formula, it’s a little tricky to get to grips with, but the effort is worth the reward.

Light and luminous, this is your skin but better in a matter of seconds. Just don’t go near it with a sponge. Use a dense foundation brush or warmed-up fingers to apply.

Available in 12 shades. €42 from jonesroadbeauty.com.

Q+A AHA Exfoliator Body Scrub

2. Q+A AHA Exfoliator Body Scrub

Excellent body care shouldn’t be expensive, and Q+A agree with this sentiment if their new body care range is anything to go by.

I tried all eight products in the ingredients-driven line, and my favourites are H A Exfoliator Body Scrub and Vitamin A C E Cleansing Shower Oil.

You’ll want to buy these beautiful, high-performance, delicious-smelling products again and again (they look great in the shower, too).

Priced from €9 to €12. Available from McCauley.

Brow Aid The Definer

3. Brow Aid The Definer

There is no one like Kim O’Sullivan when it comes to bringing brows back to life.

The owner of Dublin Makeup Academy, Kim’s unique approach has revolutionised the brow industry in Ireland. And now she’s helping us revolutionise our brows at home.

Brow Aid is a bespoke line of products that treat, thicken, and tame in record time. The Definer is a particular must-have, a sleek dual-ended pencil and highlight in one.

The microfine tip allows you to quickly and easily add hairstrokes, and the universal highlight lifts, brightens and defines. I fear a sellout, so get it while you can.

Available in three shades. €28 from Dublin Makeup Academy.

La Roche Posay Cicaplast B5 Serum

4. La Roche Posay Cicaplast B5 Serum

La Roche Posay Cicaplast B5 Baume is a staple in my skincare collection, and what I reach for nine times out of ten when my skin is having a meltdown (I love the spray, too).

To my absolute delight, the brand has added to the line with Cicaplast B5 serum, a deliciously light and intensely hydrating wonder product that feels like a hug for your skin.

If you have sensitive, dry, dehydrated or easily irritated skin, trust me when I say this will cool the jets in minutes, with your skin continuing to feel better over time.

€39 from Meaghers Pharmacy.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

5. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

Sam McKnight, hairstylist to the stars and the undisputed king of textured, undone hair, has finally graced the emerald isle with his eponymous (and excellent) hair care line.

As an avid user of Cool Girl Texture Mist for several years, I’m thrilled that I no longer have to move mountains (read: DHL, customs, and friends living in Britain) to get the tousled hair of my dreams.

This line is award-winning in every sense of the word. Never leave us, Sam.

€32 from Brown Thomas.

Chanel Le Vernis 2023

6. Chanel Le Vernis 2023

Dreamy nails are ours thanks to Chanel’s beautiful new 2023 Le Vernis Collection.

Boasting 17 new shades and seven Chanel classics (Rouge Noir and Ballerina, to name a few), all have a new, longer-lasting, chip-free formula and a wider brush for smoother application.

While all shades appeal, Incendiaire, a juicy, blue-toned red, and Insomniaque, a bright, opaque white, are standouts (and perfect for summer).

24 shades. €32 each from Brown Thomas.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

7. No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

When No 7 announces a new range of products with world-first super peptide technology, you know it will be good.

Designed to reverse the signs of skin damage, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture, Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum is one of four products in the collection – and it’s gorgeous.

Light, gorgeously plumping and hydrating, this feels like a big drink of water for the skin.

€54.95 from Boots.

St.Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum

8. St.Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum

Self Tan Luxe Body Serum from St Tropez is a revelation. This is the first tan I have ever used that doesn’t need to be washed off. Yes, you read that right.

This is a lightweight (and completely clear) body serum that hydrates the skin and delivers a light, natural tan within a couple of hours. It fades beautifully, too.

Apply with a mitt to exfoliated skin, wait a few seconds for it to dry, and you’re done.

€41.99 from Millies.ie.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers