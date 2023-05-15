In pictures: Gold dresses and splashes of colour lead best outfits at Bafta TV awards

Bright colours and disco-inspired gowns were some of the looks modelled by celebrities on the TV Bafta awards red carpet.

The ceremony, billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar, saw presenters Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage taking on hosting duties for the red carpet, before handing over to comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the main event.

Anne-Marie Duff (Yui Mok/PA)

Best supporting actress winner for her role in Bad Sisters, Anne-Marie Duff wore an ethereal gown that sparkled on the red carpet.

The princess-style gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline and layers of tulle in the skirt.

Georgia Toffolo (Yui Mok/PA)

Fresh off her stint on the first series of I’m A Celebrity Legend, former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo wore a romantic red outfit for the event.

The dress was by Rodarte, an American brand stars like Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh often turn to for red carpet outfits.

It had statement shoulders, white lace around the bodice and a red rose at the bottom of the deep-V neckline.

Clara Amfo (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Clara Amfo brought a welcome splash of sunshine with her red carpet outfit: a bright orange strapless dress with a mullet-style skirt.

Tess Daly (Yui Mok/PA)

Golden outfits were something of a micro trend at the TV Baftas, with Tess Daly leading the charge in a halterneck-style pleated gown, with her hair in its signature waves.

Zara McDermott (Yui Mok/PA)

Documentary presenter and former Love Islander Zara McDermott also picked up on the gold trend, wearing a disco-inspired form-fitting dress with a deep-V and slim straps.

Dannii Minogue (Yui Mok/PA)

Instead of a sparkling gold, Dannii Minogue opted for a sunshine yellow hue at the TV Baftas.

The Australian singer, who fronts new BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Boy, wore a bright floaty gown with a floral applique and cape attachment by luxury Australian label Jason Grech.

“London is magnificent today, I’m feeling this sunshine,” Minogue wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding a yellow rose to match her gown.

Daisy May Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Picking up on the popular trend for boudoir-inspired red carpet fashion, Daisy May Cooper wore a pale pink nightie-style dress with a fluffy trim and matching long jacket over the top, by costume designer Amy Day.

Nominated for the best female performance in a comedy programme for her role in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Cooper paired the look with loose waves in her blonde hair, giving an old Hollywood vibe to the ensemble.

Compared to the outfit she wore to the 2019 ceremony, which was made up black bin bags, it was certainly a more glamorous look, and seemed to be a softer take on the pink-obsessed Barbiecore trend sweeping fashion at the moment.

Emma Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Emma Willis was another star opting for a bright colour, wearing a deconstructed red gown with daring cutouts and matching shoes.

Meera Syal (Yui Mok/PA)

Recipient of the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, Goodness Gracious Me actress Meera Syal donned a bejewelled olive lehenga-style outfit by luxury Indian bridal and partywear brand Bibi London.

Stars including Bad Sisters actress Sharon Horgan and I Am Ruth’s Kate Winslet led a slew of celebrities wearing all black for the annual awards ceremony.

Winning the best leading actress gong for her role in I Am Ruth, Winslet kept things sleek and simple on the red carpet.

The form-fitting black midi dress had an asymmetric halterneck silhouette, and Winslet had her hair swept into an updo. Giving the look a subtle pop of colour, she paired the dress with deep purple heels.

Winslet walked the red carpet with her daughter Mia Threapleton, who acts alongside her in I Am Ruth. Threapleton matched her mother in black: wearing a halterneck jumpsuit with wide legs, a white cummerbund and her hair in a similar updo.

Horgan wore a black gown by cult label The Vampire’s Wife, set up by model Susie Cave.

The slightly see-through dress had puff shoulders and a floral motif and is called the Night Sparrow Floral-Devore Gown.

“The gracious high neckline and capped sleeves whisper of Victoriana,” the brand says of the dress.

Taking on red carpet presenting duties for the event, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wore a Versace-inspired black gown laden with chains by Berlin-based designer Jasmin Erbas.

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wore a vampy black gown for the awards show. The two-piece gown had a surreal see-through mesh section around the midriff and simple Nineties-inspired spaghetti straps.

Model Vogue Williams continued the trend for all black, in a daring Alice Temperley gown made up of a bodysuit underneath a sheer mesh dress over the top.

She topped off the look with a long slicked back ponytail and bright red lip.