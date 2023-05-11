13 ways to maximise your look with minimalist málas

Simplicity is its own reward.
Call it '90s nostalgia or the trend for ‘quiet luxury’, but minimalist málas are having a moment.
Sleek and pared-back with intentional hardware, expect enough room for the essentials with adjustable straps that accommodate day-to-night use.
Bag yourself a timeless treat from one of these 13 styles.
A close-up of a bag from the Stella McCartney spring/summer '23 catwalk show
Buckled leather shoulder bag, & Other Stories, €129
Leather baguette shoulder bag, COS, €115
‘Cesia’ metallic accent shoulder bag - dark brown, Charles & Keith, €89
‘Number One Nano’ bag, Polène, €290
‘Gabine’ saddle bag, Charles & Keith, €85
Leather crossbody bag, Arket, €189
Small leather bucket bag, Arket, €179
Faux leather cross body bag, M&S, €49
The classic shoulder bag – croc print, The Curated, was €345; now €241.50
New ‘90s Nappa leather shoulder bag, Massimo Dutti, €79.95
Nappa leather bag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €149
Mini Nappa leather handbag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €129
- CHARLES & KEITH: Affordable and responsible trend-led arm candy.
- MASSIMO DUTTI: Céline-inspired clasp closure classics and no-frills '90s nostalgia.
- ARKET: Chrome-free tanned leather style with multi-strap nous.
- POLÈNE: Clean lines and sensual curves with equestrian and saddlery know-how.