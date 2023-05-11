13 ways to maximise your look with minimalist málas

Sleek and pared-back with intentional hardware, expect enough room for the essentials with adjustable straps that accommodate day-to-night use.
Marvellous málaí!

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Simplicity is its own reward.

Call it '90s nostalgia or the trend for ‘quiet luxury’, but minimalist málas are having a moment. 

Sleek and pared-back with intentional hardware, expect enough room for the essentials with adjustable straps that accommodate day-to-night use. 

Bag yourself a timeless treat from one of these 13 styles.

GET THE LOOK

From the Stella McCartney SS23 collection
Buckled Leather Shoulder Bag, &amp; Other Stories, €129
Leather baguette shoulder bag, COS, €115 
‘Cesia’ metallic accent shoulder bag - dark brown, Charles &amp; Keith, €89 
‘Number One Nano’ bag, Polene, €290
‘Gabine’ saddle bag, Charles &amp; Keith, €85 
Leather crossbody bag, Arket, €189 
Small Leather Bucket Bag, Arket, €179
Faux Leather Cross Body Bag, M&amp;S Collection, €49
The classic shoulder bag – croc print, The Curated, was €345; now €241.50
New ‘90s Nappa leather shoulder bag, Massimo Dutti, €79.95
Nappa leather bag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €149 
Mini Nappa leather handbag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €129 
BAGS À LA CARTÉ:

  • CHARLES & KEITH: Affordable and responsible trend-led arm candy.
  • MASSIMO DUTTI: Céline-inspired clasp closure classics and no-frills '90s nostalgia.
  • ARKET: Chrome-free tanned leather style with multi-strap nous.
  • POLÈNE: Clean lines and sensual curves with equestrian and saddlery know-how.

