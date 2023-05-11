13 ways to maximise your look with minimalist málas

Simplicity is its own reward.

Call it '90s nostalgia or the trend for ‘quiet luxury’, but minimalist málas are having a moment.

Sleek and pared-back with intentional hardware, expect enough room for the essentials with adjustable straps that accommodate day-to-night use.

Bag yourself a timeless treat from one of these 13 styles.

GET THE LOOK

From the Stella McCartney SS23 collection

A close-up of a bag from the Stella McCartney spring/summer '23 catwalk show

Buckled Leather Shoulder Bag, & Other Stories, €129

Leather baguette shoulder bag, COS, €115

‘Cesia’ metallic accent shoulder bag - dark brown, Charles & Keith, €89

‘Number One Nano’ bag, Polene, €290

‘Gabine’ saddle bag, Charles & Keith, €85

Leather crossbody bag, Arket, €189

Small Leather Bucket Bag, Arket, €179

Faux Leather Cross Body Bag, M&S Collection, €49

The classic shoulder bag – croc print, The Curated, was €345; now €241.50

New ‘90s Nappa leather shoulder bag, Massimo Dutti, €79.95

Nappa leather bag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €149

Mini Nappa leather handbag with multi-way strap, Massimo Dutti, €129

BAGS À LA CARTÉ: