Bargain Hunter: Huge savings in Cork eco kidswear sale, easy phone repairs, beautiful refills 

Bargain Hunter for May 10

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Repair before you replace with PAIR Mobile

Has your phone slowed down and giving you ire as a result? Instead of forking out for a new phone that you probably don't need, why not spend significantly less repairing the one you already have? Family-run Irish company, PAIR Mobile, offer fast, reliable, and affordable repair services using only genuine brand parts for Samsung and Huawei, and the best replica parts possible for Apple (they do not currently make their parts available for purchase by Third Party Repair Companies). 

With stores in Cork, Limerick and Dublin, you can drop in your phone without an appointment and get your battery repaired in 30 mins, or a new screen in an hour. Battery replacements from €20, screen repairs from €30. See pairmobile.ie

Beautiful and sustainable refills from HAAN

Eco-conscious Spanish personal care brand HAAN has recently launched in Ireland, with some of the most beautiful refill products on the market. Their range of personal care products includes hand santiser, hand soap, hand cream, body wash, body lotion, roll-on deodorant and toothpaste, with refill versions available for all. 

Using their own hand cream as an example, the brand say each refill pouch offers 84.5% plastic savings compared to repurchasing the original bottle, and it takes 89% less water and energy to produce. Buying the refill is also 33% cheaper than buying three of the bottles. What's not to love? Available in a number of Irish outlets including Mulligans Pharmacy, see mulliganspharmacy.com

Eco kidswear sale from Cork-based BabyBoo 

Cork based BabyBoo.ie are discontinuing their 5+ years apparel ranges with huge savings to be made in an online-only warehouse sale. A wide range of loungewear and summer robes available for kids 5+years which are being discontinued are available in the sale, along with some bibs and blanket designs. Gorgeous bits we found in the same included a Caticorn Organic Cotton Loungewear set for €14 (originally €35) and the Oatmeal GAA fan organic cotton CozyBoo robe for €12.50 (was €25). 

All of the ranges stocked are made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton which is kind to little ones skin and kind to the planet. The brand also support the circular economy with a Facebook group where people can swap, pass on and resell their BabyBoo items. See babyboo.ie. 

 

