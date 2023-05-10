Almost famous: 10 ways to revive retro rock chic inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six

It’s the perennial summer trend that is once again making a comeback.
Thanks to Daisy Jones & The Six, Gen Z are bringing boho chic to the forefront of our sartorial consciousness.
This time boho has a rock ‘n’ roll edge to it.
Think Stevie Nicks-inspired flowing kimonos, fringed detailing and superstar sunglasses. Being almost fashion famous is easy when ‘70s style is centre stage.
Be inspired by Suki Waterhouse’s billowing premiere look for an elevated take on rock star-ready boho chic.
Patchwork ruffles give the midi skirt a ‘70s twist, €255, Laoise Carey.
Bring a touch of eastern magic to your spring cover-up, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
Embrace the fantastical in a flowing bohemian ‘70s midi dress, €135, Oliver Bonas.
Make the ‘70s crochet top your go-to knit for spring, €18, Paula Echevarria at Penneys.
Ditch the skinnies for the OG ’70s jeans style - match with platforms to complete the look, €29.99, Stradivarius.
Not sure about the clog trend? Opt for a sandal style for an easy transition, €45, Very.
Achieve the stacking trend in one go with a nifty gold armlet, €59, Arket.
Let your inner rock goddess shine in shimmering metallics and fringing, €59.95, Zara.
Be picture ready in celeb favourite oversized sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois.