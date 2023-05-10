Almost famous: 10 ways to revive retro rock chic inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six

It’s the perennial summer trend that is once again making a comeback.

Thanks to Daisy Jones & The Six, Gen Z are bringing boho chic to the forefront of our sartorial consciousness.

This time boho has a rock ‘n’ roll edge to it.

Think Stevie Nicks-inspired flowing kimonos, fringed detailing and superstar sunglasses. Being almost fashion famous is easy when ‘70s style is centre stage.

GET THE LOOK:

Suki Waterhouse attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Be inspired by Suki Waterhouse’s billowing premiere look for an elevated take on rock star-ready boho chic.

Patchwork Ruffle Skirt, €255, Laoise Carey

Patchwork ruffles give the midi skirt a '70s twist, €255, Laoise Carey.

Kimono, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

East Meets West: Bring a touch of eastern magic to your spring cover-up, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Green Floral Dress, €135, Oliver Bonas

Bohemian Rhapsody: Embrace the fantastical in a flowing bohemian ‘70s midi dress, €135, Oliver Bonas.

Crochet Top - Paula Echevarria at Penneys

Craft Show: Make the ‘70s crochet top your go-to knit for spring, €18, Paula Echevarria at Penneys.

Flared Jeans, €29.99, Stradivarius

Flare Up: Ditch the skinnies for the OG ’70s jeans style - match with platforms to complete the look, €29.99, Stradivarius.

Clog Sandal, €45.00, Very

Go Dutch: Not sure about the clog trend? Opt for a sandal style for an easy transition, €45, Very.

Gold Armlet, €59, Arket

Gold Standard: Achieve the stacking trend in one go with a nifty gold armlet, €59, Arket.

Sequined Fringe Cape, €59.95, Zara

Pocket Friendly - Star Bright: Let your inner rock goddess shine in shimmering metallics and fringing, €59.95, Zara.

Oversized Sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois

I’m A Celeb: Be picture ready in celeb favourite oversized sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois.