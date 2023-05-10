Almost famous: 10 ways to revive retro rock chic inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six

"Think Stevie Nicks-inspired flowing kimonos, fringed detailing and superstar sunglasses."
Almost famous: 10 ways to revive retro rock chic inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six

Long and flowing gúnas, in an old-world style

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

It’s the perennial summer trend that is once again making a comeback. 

Thanks to Daisy Jones & The Six, Gen Z are bringing boho chic to the forefront of our sartorial consciousness. 

This time boho has a rock ‘n’ roll edge to it. 

Think Stevie Nicks-inspired flowing kimonos, fringed detailing and superstar sunglasses. Being almost fashion famous is easy when ‘70s style is centre stage.

GET THE LOOK:

Suki Waterhouse attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones &amp; The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Suki Waterhouse attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Be inspired by Suki Waterhouse’s billowing premiere look for an elevated take on rock star-ready boho chic.

Patchwork Ruffle Skirt, €255, Laoise Carey
Patchwork Ruffle Skirt, €255, Laoise Carey

#ieloves: Boho Chic: Patchwork ruffles give the midi skirt a ‘70s twist, €255, Laoise Carey.

Kimono, €235, Essentiel Antwerp
Kimono, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

East Meets West: Bring a touch of eastern magic to your spring cover-up, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Green Floral Dress, €135, Oliver Bonas
Green Floral Dress, €135, Oliver Bonas

Bohemian Rhapsody: Embrace the fantastical in a flowing bohemian ‘70s midi dress, €135, Oliver Bonas.

Crochet Top - Paula Echevarria at Penneys
Crochet Top - Paula Echevarria at Penneys

Craft Show: Make the ‘70s crochet top your go-to knit for spring, €18, Paula Echevarria at Penneys.

Flared Jeans, €29.99, Stradivarius
Flared Jeans, €29.99, Stradivarius

Flare Up: Ditch the skinnies for the OG ’70s jeans style - match with platforms to complete the look, €29.99, Stradivarius.

Clog Sandal, €45.00, Very
Clog Sandal, €45.00, Very

Go Dutch: Not sure about the clog trend? Opt for a sandal style for an easy transition, €45, Very.

Gold Armlet, €59, Arket
Gold Armlet, €59, Arket

Gold Standard: Achieve the stacking trend in one go with a nifty gold armlet, €59, Arket.

Sequined Fringe Cape, €59.95, Zara
Sequined Fringe Cape, €59.95, Zara

Pocket Friendly - Star Bright: Let your inner rock goddess shine in shimmering metallics and fringing, €59.95, Zara.

Oversized Sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois
Oversized Sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois

I’m A Celeb: Be picture ready in celeb favourite oversized sunglasses, €22.99, Parfois.

Read More

I'm not going to the Shein pop-up in Cork, and here's why you shouldn't either

More in this section

Shein to open pop-up in Cork city centre this month Shein to open pop-up in Cork city centre this month
Do-Good Dresses: 12 sustainable ways to rock a gorgeous gúna Do-Good Dresses: 12 sustainable ways to rock a gorgeous gúna
File photo dated 26/10/91 of the then Princess of Wales arriving at Toronto's Royal York Hotel, as the Princess of Wales has wor Three of Princess Diana's iconic gowns go on display in Ireland ahead of Charles' coronation
<p> The 10 winning designs at the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final: these designs go forward to the Junk Kouture World Final in London on October 12, 2023. Pictures: Brian McEvoy</p>

Upcoming designers with eye for winning style in old junk

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd