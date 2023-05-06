Fast fashion is over: it's time for sustainable Irish designers

Sustainability is on shoppers’ minds like never before. Finding eco-conscious alternatives to disposable fast fashion and poor-quality luxury items is as crucial as finding something to suit your style. More and more, Irish designers are becoming the people we turn to for these conscious choices as themes of circularity, upcycling, and local sourcing bubble to the fore.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Broadly, Ireland is one of the founding members of the European Fashion Alliance, working with 28 other fashion councils across 25 countries to create a sustainable ecosystem for European fashion. The goals of the alliance include achieving carbon neutrality, environmentally sustainable, non-toxic and completely circular textile industry, in addition to raising awareness about the importance of positive change amongst fashion designers, producers, and consumers alike.