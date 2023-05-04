Simone Gannon: The best beauty minis to take on your next trip

Elemis Rose Collagen Cleansing Balm

A luxurious cleansing balm is an essential component of every skincare routine, and thanks to Elemis, we don't have to give up that luxury when we travel. Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Balm is a buttery soft balm-to-oil cleanser that gently and efficiently removes all makeup and impurities from the skin and leaves it feeling plump, hydrated and comfortable. A little goes a long way, so this tiny tub should last you for quite some time.

20g tub, €15 from Elemis.

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant

Need to gently exfoliate on your next trip? Pick up a ridiculously cute tube of Dermalogica's excellent Daily Milkfoliant. A newer and even more gentle version of the brand's bestselling Daily Microfoliant, this sloughs off dead skin and smooths the skin's surface without irritation. The bonus with this product is that it's not a liquid, so it won't count towards your overall liquid allowance either. Hurrah!

13g tube, €19 from Dermalogica.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Purpose Moisturiser

If there's one product that truly ticks the more-than-one-use box (and has been doing so for over 70 years!), it’s Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. A gentle cleanser, lightweight moisturiser, makeup primer and repairing face mask all in one, this does it all (and then some). Save yourself lots of space in your suitcase (and money, as this is very affordable) and pick up a tube before your next trip. Your skin will love you for it.

30ml tube, €14.50 from Cloud 10 Beauty.

Sculpted by Aimee Travel Makeup Bag

The perfect cosmetic bag to hold all your carry-on products, Sculpted by Aimee's Travel Makeup Bag, fits more than you might think (at my calculation, we're talking at least 12 mini and medium-sized products). An airport-friendly size, it fits easily into any carry-on luggage, backpack or handbag, it's completely transparent, very durable with a sturdy zip closure, and it's wipe clean (and the perfect shade of pink!). What more could you want? (A bigger liquid allowance for carry-on, maybe? Yes, me too).

€16 from Sculpted by Aimee.

Charlotte Tilbury Quick & Easy Makeup Kit

Leave it to the queen of makeup to create a do-it-all mini makeup kit that's perfect for travel. Charlotte Tilbury Quick and Easy Makeup Kit contains three products; a multi-tasking eye, lip and cheek stick, a cream eyeshadow stick and a highlighter stick. As the name says, it's quick and easy to use and housed in a clever magnetic case complete with a mirror for gorgeously glossy makeup looks on the go. All products in the kit are also refillable, so if you run out of one, you don't need to buy a whole new kit. Genius.

Available in five colourways, €69 from Charlotte Tilbury.

Iconic London Prep Set Glow Spray

Can't justify taking up space with a setting spray? How about a hydrating skin prep, setting spray and glow-giving makeup refresher all in one? Iconic London Prep Set Glow is infused with a host of skin-soothing ingredients, including Chamomile, Vitamin E and Green Tea. Light and hydrating, it's ideal for misting on the go, and thanks to the light-reflecting particles within, it adds a radiant sheen to the skin like no other.

30ml spray bottle, available in two shades, €15 from Beauty Bay.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Why pack a bag full of haircare products when you can bring one that will do it all? Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray transforms hair in just one use (and the results last for up to four washes). Brilliant at banishing humidity, this hair hero removes unwanted texture, smooths hair and adds beautiful glass-like shine. Use it on damp hair, brush through and go, or style with heat as usual.

50ml spray bottle, €14.50 from Marks and Spencer.

Sol De Janiero Bum Bum Cream

Nothing says 'hello, I'm in holiday mode' like a (miniature) tub of Bum Bum Cream from Sol De Janeiro (pronounced boom boom, by the way). A delicious, summer-scented, intensely moisturising body cream, this feels silky smooth and imparts a subtle shimmer on the skin, all while boosting circulation, banishing dry patches and making you want to order a pina colada instantly. Can you tell I'm a fan?

75ml tub, €25 from Boots.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.