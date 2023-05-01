Eight social media accounts to follow for creative eco-friendly advice

As news of the already-accelerating climate crisis comes at us at an alarming rate, many of us grapple with what is achievable, affordable, and easy to maintain when it comes to sustainability in our increasingly busy lives.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
While there are tonnes of social media influencers practising sustainable living, many are either riding the latest gravy train or are overly didactic. While we would all like to live our lives a little more sustainably, it’s sometimes hard to know who to trust or who can help us without making us feel too bad about our efforts. We think we have eight sustainable social media influencers you can follow that are fun, creative, colourful, easy to like and who know what they’re talking about.