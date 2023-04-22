Weekend Loves: Designs for life, and a festival of books

Conversation with Designers at The Hunt Museum

The upcoming ‘Conversation with Designers’ at the Hunt Museum Gallery sees Anthology editor Edel Cassidy in conversation with Council of Irish Fashion Designers founder, Eddie Shanahan, on matters of design and the business of fashion, as well as the legacy of legendary Irish designer Sybil Connolly.

The event will include conversations with designers Amy Anderson (Kindred of Ireland), Helen Hayes, Hazel Green, and Carolyn O’Sullivan (Not Another White Dress), as well as an informal fashion show of their designs.

The event takes place in support of the restoration and preservation of the Sybil Connolly Archive at the museum. Thursday, May 11. Tickets €70, including reception drinks.

Visit Lismore Castle for the Towers and Tales Children’s Book Festival

The stunning Lismore Castle is the hub of the brilliant Towers and Tales Children’s Book Festival next Saturday. The range of events includes doodling on dungeon walls to reading prescriptions by book doctors.

Buy a book at the Eason’s book tent and have it signed by an author or illustrator.

Join a story trail with A Field Guide to Leaflings, created by Owen Churcher and Niamh Sharkey.

Compose your own tune with book lover Pádraig Wallace or learn the art of character drawing.

Events also take place in participating venues throughout Lismore town, with famous names such as Joseph Coelho, Ed Vere, Paddy Donnelly, Aoife Dooley, and Kathi Burke taking part. Saturday, April 29.

Ticketed events and those requiring online registration can be found at www.towersandtalesfestival.ie.

Tanktop in sky blue from the Laura Chambers collection

Buoys and Balletcore - the Laura Chambers SS23 collection

Laura Chamber’s range of Irish-made cashmere clothing and accessories is one to watch each season, as she crafts luxury pieces perfect for day-to-night dressing.

This season, her womenswear is inspired by nautical photos taken in Co Kerry, with a nod to ‘Balletcore’, TikTok’s latest fashion obsession with tulle skirts, legwarmers, and batwing sweaters.

Chambers’ take includes vibrant tangerine and sky blue tones, alongside classics such as tan, chalk and navy. Think bold striped sweaters, funnel necks, striped skirts, belted coatigans, and perfect tank tops. Prices for these investment pieces range from €110 to €1,200.

Sam McKnight's Curl Cleanse

Hair products by industry legend Sam McKnight launches at Brown Thomas

Haircare lovers and style mavens rejoice as Hair by Sam McKnight has just launched in Ireland at Brown Thomas.

Legendary hairstylist McKnight has worked with megastars from Lady Di to Lady Gaga, as well as with iconic brands, including Burberry, Chanel, and Fendi.

Bottling his experience and expertise, McKnight’s range of haircare products is guaranteed to come with star quality.

The products have been rigorously tried and tested, everywhere from the red carpet to the catwalk, and the range is designed to include haircare and styling essentials for every hair type.

Modern design by Modoco

Dream kitchens for a fraction of the price with Modoco

If you’ve got champagne taste and beer money when it comes to kitchen design, then Irish company Modoco have the solution for you.

The company, which is based in Dublin and Limerick, makes custom door and drawer fronts and worktops that fit perfectly with standard IKEA cabinets.

Customers get all the affordability and efficiency of the IKEA Metod range, while achieving a bespoke look at a fraction of the cost of a full custom-made kitchen.

Standard lead time is six to eight weeks, with prices starting at around €3,245 for fronts, cover panels and plinths in birch plywood for a small Metod kitchen.

Andy Gaffney of the Promenade Podcast

The Promenade podcast returns with stories to remember

Andy Gaffney’s critically acclaimed Promenade podcast returns for its second season, with 14 stories that centre around the idea of memory and the stories that memories trigger.

A mother thinks back to a car ride with her own mother, A Second World War survivor ponders the power of music, and a man muses on the step he sat on at his grandmother’s house many years ago.

With tales told by a host of talented writers and storytellers, Promenade is skillfully produced gem of a listen that is sometimes sad, often funny, and always absorbing. Launches April 25 on all platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.