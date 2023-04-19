Life Hack: Fake tanning tips plus how to remove tan stains from bedsheets and clothes

It’s official: Irish people love fake tan. Research released by Penneys in recent days confirms fake tan is one of the top-selling cosmetic lines at the retailer, with 60% of the retailer’s global fake tan sales happening within the Republic of Ireland.

With our love of sun-safe sunkissed skin, it’s fair to assume we have a few tips and tricks when it comes to achieving the best tanning results. Whether you’re a tanning novice or a dab hand with a tanning mitt, these tips are worth keeping to hand as we move into warmer months.

How to get the best results

Preparing for the most flawless tan starts a day before you apply anything to your skin. Ensure that all shaving or waxing is done at least 24 hours before you apply tan to give your skin time to settle after your scrub. If you apply tan too soon after exfoliating, it can cause irritation and leave you with an uneven, patchy tan.

Your skin can become very dry after exfoliating as it removes oils and old skin cells, so moisturise your skin 24 hours before tanning with an oil-free moisturiser. Focus on drier areas like knees, elbows, hands and feet to allow the tan to develop without sticking to and creating patches on areas of dry skin.

After you apply your tan, wear loose clothes while it develops to ensure an even tan. This may take a few hours or overnight. Once the tan has developed for the correct length of time, shower to remove the top layer of the product. Dab at your skin to dry it and avoid rubbing your skin with towels.

How to make your fake tan last longer

Now that you’ve achieved an enviable glow, you will want to make it last. Moisturising regularly is one of the most effective ways to maintain your colour.

Another option is to opt for a gradual tanner, which will build your colour over time. This is a popular option for many coming out of winter to ease pale skin into a warmer glow, which can be built up over several days.

How to wash fake tan from fabric

Finally, we can’t talk about fake tan without mentioning the elephant in the room: how to deal with tan stains on fabric. Towels, clothes and bedsheets are all at risk of staining but you can avoid ruining your fabrics. You should wash stained items as soon as possible and a 40°C wash should remove fake tan stains from most fabrics.

To treat stubborn stains, rinse the fabric with cold water and apply washing-up liquid to the tan, gently pressing it into the fabric. Wash as normal afterwards and the stain should be gone.

For smaller stains, you can use toothpaste to treat the area. Dab the stain with cold water and gently rub toothpaste into the tan mark to remove it. Rinse it with cold water and wash as usual in the machine.