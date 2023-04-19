Bargain Hunter: Aldi’s Ninja airfryer dupe for half the price, big cereal savings in Tesco

Plus, half price towels in Home Store + More
Bargain Hunter for April 19

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Aldi’s Ninja Air Fryer Dupe 

We’re big fans of Ninja’s dual basket airfryers around these parts, but Aldi’s latest special buy could give you similar results for less than half the price of the TikTok favourite. Available in stores nationwide from Sunday, April 23, the Dual Basket Air Fryer €99.99 boasts a large 8L total capacity and two separate cooking baskets, meaning you can prepare two dishes at once. Of course it comes with all the usual energy saving and healthier cooking benefits too. See aldi.ie.

Better than half price breakfast cereals in Tesco

If you buy branded cereals in your house, now would be a good time to stock-up with Tesco’s Better than Half Price deal for Clubcard holders. From now until April 25, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut (720g), Rice Krispies (660g), Coco Pops (650g) and Special K (750g) will all be down to €3. Néstle Cheerios (700g) are also down to €3, with Shreddies (720g) down to €2.90. See tesco.ie.

Half price towels in Home Store + More

Treat yourself to some fresh towels for spring with Westbury Towels (600GSM) half price in Home Store + More. Hand towels are down to €5.49, bath towels €10.99, and bath sheets €16.99. Zero Twist Towels (450GSM) are also reduced, with face cloths (2 pack) down to €1.99, hand towels €3.99, bath towels €7.99, and bath sheets €13.49. See homestoreandmore.ie.

