Weekend Loves: Arts, aesthetics and sustainability

‘Grow the F*ck Up’ – The new book by Sarah Knight

Best-selling author Sarah Knight is best known for her first book The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k, which has been translated into more than 30 languages, and her TEDx talk ‘The Magic of Not Giving a F**k’.

Knight’s latest book, Grow the F*ck Up, is written for the modern adult and packed with key life hacks in the areas of communication, life experience, and personal responsibility.

Judgement-free and filled with all the advice you wish you’d gotten (or had listened to) from your parents, this is an expectedly irreverent guide to adulting that will help you get your grown-up life firing on all cylinders.

Quercus/Trade Paperback. UK £14.99. In all good bookshops now.

The Eavanna Breen Hyaluronic Intensive Serum.

Aesthetician Eavanna Breen celebrates a new era with a new product

After 30 years in the beauty and skincare industry (and 17 years running her own business) aesthetician Eavanna Breen has announced a business rebrand — from Akina to her eponymous Eavanna Breen Beauty and Laser Clinic.

Hosting a glamourous lunchtime event at Ely Wine Bar, the skincare expert (whose clients include Samantha Mumba and Thalia Heffernan) also launched her first product — the Eavanna Breen Hyaluronic Intensive Serum, created over the course of two years in collaboration with German skincare brand, Skinmade.

The product is designed to hydrate and plump the skin while minimising fine lines and wrinkles. Sounds good to us.

€70, available at the Eavanna Breen Clinic, Baggot Street, Dublin or at www.eavannabreen.ie.

Artist Tara O'Donoghue, aka Sherkin Tara, at the opening of her art exhibition "Call A Spade a Spade" at The Working Artist studios in Ballydehob. The exhibition continues until May 6th. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sherkintara’s eye-catching exhibition comes to Ballydehob

‘Call A Spade A Spade’ is the title of the new exhibition by Sherkintara — a contemporary collage artist living in West Cork who creates “zany” colourful artworks often using secondhand canvases sourced from charity shops.

The new exhibition, which runs at The Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob until May 4, features all the hallmarks of the artist’s work with fun, colourful pieces that play with existing artworks while mixing representations of animals, sea life, birds, and everyday items to create original new artworks.

Penney's Love it for Longer workshops

Revamp your fashion with free repair workshops at Penneys

In response to a successful pilot project last year, this week Penneys rolls out a series of free repair workshops as part of its Primark Cares strategy across Ireland.

The ‘Love it for Longer’ workshops are led by textile artist and NCAD graduate Orla Kelly and focus on skills such as embellishment and sewing to help fashion lovers repair, rewear and love their clothing for longer.

Participants will learn simple techniques in areas such as sewing, embroidery, visible mending or patchwork to help them repair, alter or update their clothes - keeping them looking fresh and out of landfill.

Workshops take place at the Liffey Valley Dublin (April 18), Belfast Bank Buildings (April 25) and Eyre Square Galway (May 23) stores.

To book go to billetto.co.uk and search up ‘Primark’.

Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia's celebration of Spanish food

Gastronomy Month – a celebration of Spanish food with Estrella

Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia has just announced its third month-long celebration of Spanish food taking place during May in venues across Ireland and the UK.

The festival includes masterclasses, tasting menus, tapas tours and enticing offers in venues and restaurants throughout the month.

In Dublin, events will take place at well-known venues including the Market Bar, 777, Salamanca, and The Exchequer, while in Galway, Cava Bodega will host a tasting menu of Spanish delights paired with a range of Estrella Galicia beers.

To book go to estrellagalicia.com.

The 'Wilde' funnel-neck sweater.

Irish knitwear in jewel colours by IrelandsEye

We all know that the Irish weather can be unpredictable but one thing that’s not is the quality of our knitwear.

While the Spring weather continues to present its challenges we’re reaching for some beautiful new pieces from the Solstice collection at IrelandsEye.

Last autumn, we paid a visit to the IrelandsEye factory in north Co Dublin where we saw first-hand beautiful designs being made.

This new collection is one of our favourites to date with a range of sweaters, cardigans and layering pieces perfect for providing warmth and a pop of colour at this time of year.

Made from supersoft wool and cashmere yarns in vibrant orchid purple, chartreuse green, bramble red and forget-me-not blue, our favourite pieces include the Wilde slouchy sweater (€149.95) and the Farmleigh vest (€139.95).