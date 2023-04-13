Simone Gannon: New beauty to know about this week

From a travel-heroes haircare kit to do-it-all makeup palettes and skincare that promises to reduce skin ageing by 49%, it’s all here in this week’s roundup of the best new beauty launches.

Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil

A new and noteworthy face oil from excellent skincare brand, Ole Henriksen. Your skin will love this peptide-rich formula (that also contains a blend of Scandinavian berry oils, including lingonberry, elderberry and the wonderfully named cloudberry). HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil helps to hydrate, repair and strengthen the skin barrier while locking in moisture. It’s beautifully light on the skin, not sticky, and smells divine.

A lovely addition to any skincare routine.

€51 from Boots.

Institut Esthederm Age Proteom Advanced Serum

French skincare brand Institut Esthederm are out to impress with the launch of Age Proteom Advanced Serum. Years in the making, this powerful daily serum tackles the five signs of ageing and is clinically proven to reduce skin ageing by 49% in just 28 days. Yes, you read that right. If you want brighter, more radiant skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles, this luxuriously light serum will deliver in spades.

€98 from Space NK.

Sculpted by Aimee Bare Basics

Following on from the success of Bare Basic’s Nude Collection, Sculpted by Aimee has launched two new Bare Basics iterations; Peony and Rose. Both palettes contain seven gorgeous shades; three for the eyes and four for the face, including a brand-new cream blush. Although the palettes work for all skin tones, the brand says, ‘Peony Palette work best for fairer skin tones while the shades in Rose work beautifully for darker skin tones.’

€36 each from Brown Thomas.

Emma Hardie Lift & Sculpt Firming Neck Treatment

Designed specifically for the delicate skin on the neck, Emma Hardie’s new Lift & Sculpt Firming Treatment has a host of collagen-boosting and hydrating ingredients delivered to the skin via a unique roller applicator. Designed to be used morning and evening (rolling on the neck in upward motions), this light and creamy serum delicately hydrates and plumps the skin instantly and over time.

€74 from Cult Beauty.

The Inkey List Polyglutamic SPF30

Containing SPF30 and a triple threat of Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Glycerin, The Inkey List is going all in with their newest launch, Polyglytamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF30. Lightweight, hydrating and moisturising with a radiant finish, this is a pleasure to apply and feels wonderfully weightless on the skin. It plays nicely with other skincare products, too. No pilling or rolling in sight. At just under 15, it’s a great option if you’re looking for a new daily sunscreen.

McCauley €14.99.

Olaplex Discovery Kit

If you’d like to try Olaplex’s product range without breaking the bank (or if you’re looking for travel minis to take on holidays this summer), this Discovery Kit is not to be missed. Containing eight of the brand’s bestselling products; two for repairing damage, three for maintaining hair health and three for protecting your hair from daily stressors, this is everything you need to care for your mane in magnificently miniature form. Grab one before it’s gone.

€70 from beautybag.ie.

MAC Cosmetics Squirt Balm Plumping Lip Gloss Sticks

A new gloss-balm hybrid from MAC Cosmetics, Squirt Balm Plumping Lip Gloss Sticks is formulated with nourishing, lip-plumping ingredients, including Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Ginger Root Extract and Capsicum. Available in 10 shades, from neon pink and electric blue to a crowd-pleasing clear, they deliver a smooth, comfortable slick of colour and a high-shine, wet-look finish. So fun you might want more than one!

€26 each from Brown Thomas.

La Mer New Moisturising Soft Cream

If you like La Mer, you’ll love their new and improved Moisturising Soft Cream. As nourishing and luxurious as before but with a powerful new delivery system and a host of new ingredients, including peptides, caffeine and glycerin. This rich but delicate moisturiser intensely hydrates, smooths, plumps and pampers the skin, leaving behind a comfortable, radiant finish while supporting the skin barrier.

€170 for 30ml from Brown Thomas.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.

