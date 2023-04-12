Penneys' first-ever circular product collection is designed to be reused and recycled

Penneys is launching its first-ever circular product collection as the retail company moves to offer more sustainable options for shoppers.

The 35-piece collection has been designed to be re-loved or recycled and will be available to Penneys/Primark customers in the coming days. While the collection is a first for the retail company, there are more similar launches planned for later this year.

Every piece is designed to be recycled

The collection, which includes menswear, womenswear, and kidswear, is based on Primark/Penneys new Circular Product Standard which is a framework for how it intends to design products now and in the future.

The collection features stylish denim jeans, overshirts, relaxed t-shirts, and other spring/summer wardrobe essentials that are designed to be mixed and matched. The pieces can also be recycled into new clothes once they reach the end of their life.

The new collection has prices ranging from €5 to €25 and has been designed using more sustainably sourced materials. According to Primark/Penneys, the clothes in the collection are made from at least 95% cotton from the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme, which trains cotton farmers to use less water, chemical fertilisers and pesticides. “The other 5% is made up of trims, embellishments or buttons, which, where possible, have been designed to be removable or recyclable,” it says.

Speaking about the new collection, Nicholas Lambert, Circular Product Lead at Primark said it brings together years of work to create a new framework that is aimed at allowing product teams and suppliers to create items that are designed with the end in mind.

“This has led to the creation of our first circular collection of affordable wardrobe staples that customers can rewear, repair and ultimately recycle.

“While we hope our customers enjoy wearing every piece in the collection, we also want to bring them on this journey with us as we look to change mindsets about what an affordable, circular product looks like.”

From mid-April, customers can shop the new circular product collection, designed using Primark’s new Circular Product Standard.