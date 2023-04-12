Power Play: 10 ways to bring 80s power-dressing into the present

This season designers are giving the power dressing of the 80s a refresh.
Adopting slouchier silhouettes, it’s akin to the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic of Succession’s Siobhan Roy but without the hefty price tag.
To achieve the look, think oversized suiting in softer shades that easily transfer from the boardroom to after-hours drinks.
Mixing business with pleasure is this season’s sartorial power play.
Who said beige has to be boring? Make the neutral suit a piece of interest with oversized tailoring, as seen at Penneys.
Take the soft approach to tailoring in a wrap blazer, €179, Sinead Keary.
Let your oversized tailoring pack a punch in the season’s must-have hue, €170, Cobbler’s Lane.
Step away from the desk into happy hour with the perfect pair of monochrome sling-backs, €435, IRO at Zalando.
Ruched detailing will instantly elevate the quiet off-white top to a social sartorial butterfly, €32, Michelle Keegan at Very.
Build your capsule wardrobe for spring with slouchy tailoring that is anything but basic, €58, River Island.
Raise the heat on your tailored look as you shimmer and shine all day long in spring metallics, €89, COS.
Give structure to the khaki jumpsuit and your waistline with belted detailing, €49.95, Zara.
Throw shapes while keeping it timeless in a geometric print shirt-dress, €34.99, H&M.
Sometimes we need a ludicrously capacious bag in our lives, €79, & Other Stories.