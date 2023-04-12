Bargain Hunter: Chemist Warehouse’s whopper sale, Aldi baby event, bouncy castle deals

Bouncy castle deals in Lidl and Argos

With Communion and Confirmation season on the horizon, there will be plenty of parents on the lookout for bouncy castles. If you’ve more than one party in the near future, buying one could be more cost-effective than hiring – especially if you can split the cost with other family members and share it around. If you’ll have lots of little ones to entertain at an event this spring/summer, Lidl has a small (160 x 180 x 160cm) bouncy castle in stores Monday, April 17. Priced at €59.99, it’s recommended for ages 3 and up, and includes a basketball hoop and hoopla game.

This bouncy castle/pool is half price in Argos

At Argos, there’s a great deal on the Chad Valley 9.5ft Inflatable Funhouse with Pool and Slide (186 x 290 x 240cm), half price at €110 (was €220), also suitable for ages 3 and up. See

argos.ie.

Super deals at Chemist Warehouse

The Big Blooming Deals sale is now on at Chemist Warehouse Ireland and is providing some serious bargains on essentials. Johnson’s baby powder (200g) is down to 99c, as is Vaseline’s lip therapy tubs (20g), Perrigo 500mg Film-Coated Paracetamol tablets (24 pack) and an assorted range of Domestos bleach (750ml).

Mugler's Alien, 30ml

You’ll also find deals on popular fragrances like Hugo Boss’ Bottled Night (100ml edt) for €44.99 and Thierry Mugler’s Alien (30ml edt) for €49.99. Sale ends April 26, or while stocks last. The brand now has stores in Ballincolig, as well as Navan, Ashbourne and a number in Dublin. See chemistwarehouse.ie.

Aldi’s baby and toddler event

Aldi’s Baby & Toddler Event is back this Thursday, with lower prices on everyday essentials, clothing and special buys. Included in the middle aisles this week will be the Baby Changing Bag €24.99, perfect for nappies, bottles and more, and the Ickle Bubba Playpen €59.99, foldable, lightweight and portable, it comes with an easy access zip door and can double up as a ball pen.

3 pack baby sleepsuits in Aldi this week

For new arrivals, muslin cloths €4.49 (3 pack), baby bodysuits €7.99 (5 pack) and baby sleepsuits (€9.99) will also be in stores from Thursday. See aldi.ie.

Meaghers Pharmacy's SPF deals

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine SPF50+ Tinted 50ml, now €17.52 at Meaghers Pharmacy

Thankfully, sunny days are coming, and Meaghers Pharmacy's suncream deals are a great way to stock up and stay protected. Brands included in the SPF sale include P20 (25% off), Avéne (20% off), La Roche-Posay (20% off) and Bioderma (20% off). We love mixing La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine SPF50+ Tinted with our foundation or moisturiser for added protection.