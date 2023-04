Heartwarming graphic novel by Aoife Dooley

Finding my Voice is the heartwarming new sequel to the acclaimed Frankie’s World by illustrator, author and comedian Aoife Dooley who was diagnosed with autism aged 27.

Inspired by Dooley’s own experiences, this new book follows the story of Frankie and her best friend as they navigate the tricky experience of going to secondary school.

“No talking in class! Be quiet in the hallways! Silence for assembly!” — but talking is how Frankie copes.

When the chance to enter a Battle of the Bands contest comes along, Frankie is excited… but to be in a band you need to be able to make friends, right?

Can Frankie find her voice and stand out? A graphic novel

with humour and heart exploring themes of school, friendship, bullying, autism and fitting in for young people aged 8 to 14.

April 13 2023. Gill Hess. UK£8.99. In all good bookshops.

Actress Whitney Peak, star of the new Coco Mademoiselle ad campaign.

Discover the luxury of Coco Mademoiselle with events at Arnotts

The beautiful Coco Mademoiselle Hair Perfume launched in February.

In celebration of the new Coco Mademoiselle ad campaign which features the stunning Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak, clients can visit Arnotts today (April 8) and on the 15th where celebrity hair stylist Tori Keane will be on hand to offer complimentary styling advice using the new Coco Mademoiselle Hair Perfume and hairpins.

A number of different events take place on both days — from complimentary fragrance, skincare and make-up consultations to longer personalised sessions with a make-up advisor (60 minutes; €55 redeemable against product).

Book directly on counter or by phoning 01 874 7352. Limited slots available.

Bewley’s Café Femenino is a single origin, speciality grade Fairtrade organic coffee which supports women in the coffee industry

Sustainable coffee that tastes great and does good

Many of us can’t function without our morning coffee but how many of us stop to think where it comes from?

If you want to drink coffee that does good while tasting good, then try the new Bewley’s Café Femenino.

Café Femenino is a women-led ethical and organic coffee brand that provides direct compensation, leadership opportunities and ownership rights to women coffee farmers in this male-dominated industry.

The coffee is grown on farms owned and operated by women who are paid directly for the coffee they produce. For every pack of Bewley’s Café Femenino purchased, Bewley’s will also donate 50c directly to the Café Femenino co-operative to help provide training and education programmes to women.

€8.95. Avoca stores nationwide; Bewley’s Café, Grafton Street, Dublin and bewleys.com.

Gráinne Seoige will be joined by guests and speakers at The Ice House

Lunch and conversation at The Ice House with Gráinne Seoige and Catherine O’Keeffe

If you’re going through perimenopause or menopause then the upcoming event at The Ice House will be a relaxing and informative one for you.

Following a welcome drink and three-course lunch, join broadcaster Gráinne Seoige in conversation with menopause consultant Catherine O’Keeffe (aka the Wellness Warrior) and VOYA’s Teresa Dalton.

Guests will join the panel in the new River Relaxation Room as they discuss this pivotal time in women’s lives as well as the new Spring Tides treatment at the hotel designed to empower and support women during perimenopause and menopause.

Thursday, May 4. Tickets €35 from Eventbrite. Make a night of it with B&B accomodation at The Ice House from €230.

icehousehotel.ie

eventbrite.ie

'Wearable Art' mini-tote bag by PEELO x Ciara O'Neill, €345

A colourful collab by PEELO and artist Ciara O’Neill

A year on from meeting at Brown Thomas CREATE, accessories designer Julie Peelo and artist Ciara O’Neill have collaborated to launch a new and exclusive tote bag and wallet design.

Combining the structure of pieces from the PEELO range with original artwork designed and painted by O’Neill, the new pieces are a celebration of collaboration and colour.

The great quality bags and wallets are made with care in Portugal and will be available from April 10, 2023.

Kaleidoscope Festival. Pic: Anamaria Meiu

A fun weekend for all the family at Kaleidoscope

Anyone who’s been to a festival with their kids will know that they’re not all child-friendly.

That’s where the family-focused Kaleidoscope at Russborough House steps in with a a brilliant range of acts and activities to suit revellers of all ages.

The adults will love the line up which includes the iconic Nile Rodgers & CHIC along with Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Gavin James.

Meanwhile the kids can boogie in their buggies, leap on the world’s largest bouncy castle, learn to Irish dance or geek out with Mark the Science Guy.

Day passes and general camping tickets are available as well as campervan, caravan and boutique camping tickets. June 30 to July 2, 2023.