Carry On Travelling: 13 ways to pack lightly and fashionably

"Looking for city break inspiration? This 13-piece mini capsule should do nicely."
Some of the travel-light statement pieces recommended by our Fashion Editor, Annmarie O'Connor

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

My Everest is, without doubt, packing lightly. Thanks to baggage charges and too many lost luggage stories, I’ve learned to be savvier. 

A recent ‘carry on only’ trip to Palermo made ‘less is more’ my new travel mantra.  Admittedly, it was warm and sunny with no sign of rain. That said, I managed 17 items, including what I wore to the airport. 

In real terms, that equated to seven different outfits in a monochrome palette. And no, I didn’t spill coffee on myself once. Result! 

GET THE LOOK

1. Sleeveless pleated wide-leg jumpsuit, COS, €89

2. Tie-belt silk-blend blazer, H&M Premium, €129 

3. Cropped knitted mock-neck top, COS, €69 

4. Leather loafers, COS, €99 

5. Stripe knit long sleeve top, River Island, €44 

6. Mono knit luxe dress, Never Fully Dressed, €185 

7. Cropped cotton stretch trousers, Arket, €69 

8. Jersey kick flare trousers, Arket, were €89; now €53 

9. Cotton throw-on, Arket, €129 

10. Nappa leather bucket bag, Massimo Dutti, €169 

11. High-heel leather slingback shoes, Zara, €49.95 

12. ‘Charlot’ canvas bag, Charles & Keith, €75 

13. Ray-Ban Stories 'Wayfarer' sunglasses, Brown Thomas, €329 

STYLE NOTES:

  • PICK A COLOUR SCHEME: Hand luggage is essentialism-in-action: it forces us to focus on what’s necessary. Help eliminate excess by keeping to three main colours that mix and match. Basic in theory. A bit more challenging in execution.
  • PLAN AHEAD: Tempting as it is to pack on the fly, you will wind up taking more and paying to check-in a bigger suitcase. Double-check the weather and your itinerary against your travel capsule. If something doesn’t fit the bill, you know the drill.
  • BANISH CHUNKY ITEMS: Limit yourself to three pairs of shoes, including those worn to the airport. As for handbags, expect room for one small going out bag and the bag that fits under the seat in front of you. Harsh but you’ll thank me later.
  • DO DUAL PURPOSE: A wrap dress worn over trousers, a cashmere sweater worn as a scarf, a flattering jacket that goes with everything: make your clothing work hard so you don’t have to.

