Bold colours, stripes, a pink boiler suit: Here's how to refresh your wardrobe for spring

Brighter days call for a wardrobe spring clean.
As we embark on a new season, take this opportunity to awaken your sartorial senses with a burst of colour.
After gloomy winter days, our wardrobes crave mood-inducing shades for an instant refresh.
Reinvent old favourites with pastel shades while adding some dopamine dressing to the mix for an energising spring look.
Awaken your style in a sartorial burst of colour and print, as seen at Never Fully Dressed.
Match the delicate broderie anglaise blouse with wide leg jeans for an everyday spring look, €100, Nina’s Boutique.
Keep your spring look shipshape in a deck chair striped midi dress, €139, Phase Eight at Brown Thomas.
Give your spring style a boost of green energy in a flared midi skirt, €39.99, H&M.
Reinvent neutrals for spring with shades of pastel blue, €45, Penneys.
Bring your style kudus to boiling point in a refreshing pink boiler suit, €115, Oliver Bonas.
Opt for a snakeskin print to give the ballerina pump extra bite, €59.95, Zara.
Your look will be anything but mellow in mood-boosting yellow, €250, Stine Goya.
Go full-on spring with perennial ruffles and florals, €89, & Other Stories.
Add some fun to your accessories with a soft-to-touch faux shearling phone bag, €98, Landa.