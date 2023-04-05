Bold colours, stripes, a pink boiler suit: Here's how to refresh your wardrobe for spring

As we embark on a new season, take this opportunity to awaken your sartorial senses with a burst of colour - and maybe even channel Joanne McNally with a pink boiler suit 
Add dopamine dressing to the mix for an energising spring look

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 07:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Brighter days call for a wardrobe spring clean. 

As we embark on a new season, take this opportunity to awaken your sartorial senses with a burst of colour. 

After gloomy winter days, our wardrobes crave mood-inducing shades for an instant refresh. 

Reinvent old favourites with pastel shades while adding some dopamine dressing to the mix for an energising spring look.

Get The Look: 

Colour & Print Co-ord at Never Fully Dressed

Awaken your style in a sartorial burst of colour and print, as seen at Never Fully Dressed.

Blouse with broderie anglaise sleeve, €100, Nina's Boutique Trim

French Fancy: Match the delicate broderie anglaise blouse with wide leg jeans for an everyday spring look, €100, Nina’s Boutique.

Stripe Tiered Hem Midi Dress, €139, Phase Eight at Brown Thomas

#ieloves - On Deck: Keep your spring look shipshape in a deck chair striped midi dress, €139, Phase Eight at Brown Thomas.

Green Flared Midi Skirt, €39.99, H&M

Energy Boost: Give your spring style a boost of green energy in a flared midi skirt, €39.99, H&M.

Blue Rain Mac, €45, Penneys

Pocket Friendly - Feeling Blue: Reinvent neutrals for spring with shades of pastel blue, €45, Penneys.

Pink Boiler Suit, €115, Oliver Bonas

Boiling Point: Bring your style kudus to boiling point in a refreshing pink boiler suit, €115, Oliver Bonas.

Snake Skin Ballet Pumps, €59.95, Zara

Snake Bite: Opt for a snakeskin print to give the ballerina pump extra bite, €59.95, Zara.

Yellow Trousers, €250, Stine Goya

Sunny Delight: Your look will be anything but mellow in mood-boosting yellow, €250, Stine Goya.

Ruffled Mini Dress, €89, & Other Stories

Spring Forward: Go full-on spring with perennial ruffles and florals, €89, & Other Stories.

Faux Shearling Phone Bag, €98, Landa

Touch Me: Add some fun to your accessories with a soft-to-touch faux shearling phone bag, €98, Landa.

<p>Lizzo modelling for her new YITTY shapewear line. </p>

Singer Lizzo announces launch of gender-affirming shapewear

