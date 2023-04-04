The Skin Nerd on Rosacea: Everything you need to know about the common skin condition

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that is also classed as a medical condition. One of our top queries at The Skin Nerd, 42% of respondents from a recent survey said they suffer from rosacea. As April is Rosacea Awareness Month, this week I am sharing some facts on the long-term skin condition with the help of dermatologist Prof Nicola Ralph.

It’s more than just redness

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition characterised by symptoms of facial flushing, as well as erythema, telangiectasia, and an inflammatory papulopustular eruption resembling acne.* Rosacea can range from mild to severe and may flare when a stimulus causes the blood vessels in the skin of the face to enlarge (dilate) however the cause is not fully understood.

‘Also known as “the curse of the Celts,” rosacea manifests as redness, easy flushing, and visible blood vessels/broken capillaries on the face, especially the central cheeks and nose, explains Prof Nicola Ralph, a consultant dermatologist based at the Institute of Dermatologists in Dublin. ‘It may also commonly include inflammatory lesions, which consist of small red spots (papules) and tiny yellow spots (micropustules)’.’

It is super common

According to The National Rosacea Society, rosacea affects a huge 415 million people worldwide. ‘Rosacea affects approximately 10% of Irish adults,’ Continues Prof Ralph.

There’s more one type

Despite being incredibly common, many sufferers experience rosacea differently, with signs and symptoms presenting in diverse ways. There are 4 main subtypes of rosacea including:

Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea

Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea : Characterized by persistent redness within the central section of the face, this subtype is often accompanied by visible blood vessels (telangiectasiae). Those with this type of rosacea may also experience flushing, burning, and stinging of the skin.

Papulopustular Rosacea

Papulopustular rosacea : This subtype is characterised by redness with bumps and pimples that resemble acne, (papules and pustules) along with redness most commonly of the central face.

These symptoms may also be accompanied by burning and stinging sensations and dryness/sensitivity of the skin due to an impaired skin barrier. There are no comedones (blackheads) like in acne, and the skin does not scar from inflammatory rosacea.

Phymatous Rosacea

Phymatous rosacea : This is primarily characterised by skin thickening and enlargement of the nose, but it can also affect the chin and forehead. Irregular surface nodules and prominent pores may also be present.

Ocular Rosacea

Ocular rosacea : This subtype affects the eyes and eyelids and may cause uncomfortable symptoms such as inflammation, redness, dryness, tearing, and vision problems.

The exact cause of rosacea is not fully understood.

Factors such as the immune system dysregulation and genes can play a part in the epidemiology of rosacea, as can the environment but the underlying cause is not fully understood, meaning that it can be difficult to make a medical diagnosis. It is, however, thought to be related to a combination of factors including:

Genetics: Family history of rosacea, skin type (Fitzpatrick I or II), and specific genetic mutations have all been reported as risk factors.

Microorganisms : ‘Demodex mites are a normal part of the skin flora and can be found in small numbers on the skin of most people. However, in people with rosacea, there is evidence that the density of Demodex mites may be slightly higher than normal and there may be more of a specific subtype of demodex mite, which may play a role in the development of rosacea,’ suggests Nicola. ‘The exact relationship between Demodex mites and rosacea is not fully understood, but one theory is that mites trigger an immune response in the skin, leading to inflammation and other symptoms of rosacea. However, the relationship between the mites and the condition is still a subject of research and debate.’

Immune system dysregulation: S tudies suggest that LL-37 (Cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide - which is said to play a role in immunomodulation, wound healing, and cell growth) may serve as a key contributor to the proinflammatory and proangiogenic (the process through which new blood vessels form from pre-existing vessels) effects, which are highly evident in the skin of patients with rosacea.***

Inflammation: A high rate of inflammatory response has been found in subjects with rosacea, suggesting a response or a trigger to immune, microorganisms, and neurogenic dysregulation progression.

Abnormal barrier function has been found in those with rosacea

Nicola reports that increased TEWL and decreased stratum corneum hydration have been found in those suffering with rosacea.

This means that cleansing habits and skin care that support barrier function is key to managing the condition.

However, cleansing at a high frequency or with a machine could also disrupt the delicate barrier and exacerbate any problems, so care should be taken under the advice of your doctor.

You’ll need to identify your triggers

Research has revealed that the most prominent triggers for rosacea flare-ups were found to be sun exposure, emotional stress, and hot water.** Food triggers include figs, bananas, plums, chocolate, cheese, yoghurts, soy sauce, spinach, beans, peas, histamine-rich foods and sugary foods.

Strong and hot coffee or tea, alcohol, and sweeteners added to drinks can act by activating transient receptor potential ion channels leading to functional impairment of the skin barrier.

Although some patients with rosacea show that coffee has the potential to worsen symptoms, a large study provided opposite conclusions. A study by Li et al. found that 82,737 women with rosacea who consumed more caffeine had a lower risk of incident rosacea, highlighting its possible protective effect. **

Medical diagnosis is essential

‘Diagnosis of rosacea is typically based on a patient's symptoms and a physical examination by your doctor,’ Nicola informs The Skin Nerd. ‘There are no specific tests or diagnostic criteria for rosacea. However, your doctor may perform tests to rule out other conditions that may cause similar symptoms, such as lupus or seborrheic dermatitis.’

Many of us have a tendency to blush or will experience facial redness at some point in our lives. The main difference is that rosacea sufferers experience persistent redness across the cheeks and nose that is spurred on by a trigger.

Sensitisation could be the cause of your redness. Sensitisation means that your skin barrier has been weakened and become more permeable, which could be caused by using harsh skincare ingredients.

Often manifesting as red blotches that feel itchy or have a burning sensation, the key to reducing this redness is to simplify your skincare regime until the sensitisation passes.

Post medical care, a simple, calming route can help

Rosacea cannot be cured but you can manage symptoms by seeking medical advice and following a soothing skincare regimen involving a gentle calming creamy cleanser, with hydrating ingredients that avoid stripping the skin and also have anti-inflammatory properties – as inflammation can cause redness, selecting products containing skin soothers like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid can help to pacify sore skin and SPF.

Research has found that 81% of rosacea patients noticed a flare-up of redness after sun exposure, so apply a broad-spectrum physical/mineral based SPF daily. **

If you suspect you have acne or rosacea, please visit your GP or dermatologist, who will be able to make a professional assessment of your skin.

