Singer Lizzo announces launch of gender-affirming shapewear

Pop sensation and self-love champion Lizzo has announced the launch of gender-affirming shapewear that is designed to empower all gender identities.

Lizzo's music is all about self-love, confidence and acceptance with the American singer even taking her mantra into the world of fashion with the launch of her clothing brand, Yitty which she described as a “huge passion project”. The shapewear brand offers inclusive sizing and comfortable clothing for every body.

Ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31), Lizzo and Yitty revealed a new range, announcing the launch of gender-affirming shapewear, called ‘Your Skin’.

Launching in late summer, the new range includes items such as the Binder Top and Tucking Thong which are designed with comfortable, shaping compression and “additional seam and stitch details to keep you snatched AF in alllll the right places”.

Introducing.. YOUR SKIN by @Yitty



Gender affirming shapewear for all gender identities



You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin.



We’ve been working on this a long time & it’s finally ready!



Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer !❤️ pic.twitter.com/S46141CzE9 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 30, 2023

Announcing the Your Skin range, Lizzo said she has been working on the range for a long time.

“I’ve watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs. I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help,” she explained.

“I called my team at yitty and they immediately jumped to action.”

The About Damn Time singer said that it took two years of “extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail "but finally, the time has come to launch the range of products.

“I’ve already read positive comments about how we can offer more to the non-binary, trans, gender-fluid community I wanna hear more! Your feedback is not only valuable but a necessity to us. Because we do this for You. Every Damn Body. Xoxo Lizzo,” she concluded.

The singer has a number of tracks that address the importance of self-love and is the voice behind hits such as Good as Hell and 2 Be Loved.