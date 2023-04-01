Weekend Loves: Elton's specs, Easter treats, and mystery art

Willow weaving workshops in Co Cork

Not only is Diane Carton, founder of Saille Baskets, an expert basketmaker but she also grows, harvests, dries, and grades the willow she uses to create her beautiful handmade baskets and ‘ciseogs’ — the flat round baskets once used to strain and serve potatoes — and now a beautiful addition to any home.

Carton has a series of one-day workshops coming up in which beginners and the more experienced alike can learn to make an obelisk for the garden, a ciseog, and a cute little basket perfect for lunch. With just seven spaces on each course you’ll receive plenty of one-to-one help and all materials and tools are provided. Dates are: May 6, 13, and 27, and June 3; 11am to 5pm; cost €95.

Email diane@saillebaskets.com or go to the website for more information.

The Elton John pop-up at Kildare Village

If you’re visiting Kildare Village over the Easter holidays then check out Elton John Pops Up! — the new pop-up shop which features lots of memorabilia as well as music merch and the bold and brilliant range of Elton John Eyewear.

With the musical icon known for his outrageous costumes and eyewear, you’ll find optical and sunglass styles entitled Captain Fantastic, Honky Cat, Jive, and Walk of Fame — think fun, exaggerated styles with tinted lenses, baroque prints, and tortoiseshell frames.

Ten percent of sales go towards supporting The Elton John AIDS Foundation which was established in 1992 with the mission of ending the Aids epidemic.

The Pádraig Harrington collection at Dunnes

Looking stylish on the golf course needn’t cost a fortune with the new Pádraig Harrington collection at Dunnes Stores.

The ‘Monte Rei’ collection (named after the famous country club in the Algarve) is designed to be stylish and affordable with jackets, gilets, polo shirts, skorts, and trousers starting at just €25.

Each piece is made with movement in mind and materials include technical fabrics that stretch and wick away moisture. Look out for the statement prints and bright colours.

Pictured is one of the original postcard artworks from this year’s Incognito art sale taking place on Wednesday April 26 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Incognito — the art sale raising funds for Jack and Jill

We love a mystery art sale — especially when it’s for such a great cause as the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. Sign up now for the Incognito mystery art sale to be in with a chance to purchase an original postcard-sized art work by a dizzying array of talent for just €65.

When the sale takes place on April 26 you could be the lucky owner of an artwork by a talented or high-profile artist. Previous artists include Robert Ballagh, Tracey Emin, Abigail O’Brien, and Maser, while stars from other disciplines have included Bruce Springsteen, Ronnie Wood, and Bono.

The funds raised will help to provide the Jack and Jill Foundation’s vital in-home nursing care and respite support to children. Add your favourites to your wishlist at the website below.

Irish-made jelly beans are a fun alternative to chocolate this Easter

if you’re looking for an alternative to chocolate this Easter then the Irish Jelly Bean Factory has you covered. Who knew these gourmet jelly beans were made in Dublin where the factory expects to turn out 2.5bn jelly beans this year alone?

The colourful jelly beans are available in 36 flavours from Peach Bubble Tea to Banana Split and are vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, gluten-free, and made with natural flavourings and plant-based colourings. Our tiny taste tester declared them “delicious” and the pop-up Cup ‘O’ Beans “cool”. Find them in retailers nationwide and online.

Relax this Easter at Fota Island Resort

For the ultimate treat this Easter why not head to Fota Island Resort where the self-catering lodges and luxurious hotel bedrooms are a home away from home.

Just 12 kilometres from Cork city, take a break for two with the Sweet Escape package with a stay in one of the hotel’s deluxe rooms and a delicious three-course meal in the Amber Lounge on one of the nights.

Or why not check the whole family into one of the resort’s self-catering lodges — the perfect base to enjoy the leisure facilities the hotel has to offer and an ideal base to explore the nearby Fota Wildlife Park.

Sweet Escape from €369 per person; lodge accommodation from €296 per night.