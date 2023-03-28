Spa review: I tried the Bellevue Spa’s unique new facial at the Montenotte Hotel

There’s a new range of boutique facials and treatments available in a popular Cork City hotel spa – and the glow they give needs to be seen to be believed.

Bellevue Spa at The Montenotte Hotel has become the first hotel spa in Ireland to partner with skincare brand, Grown Alchemist. The Australian skincare brand promises “optimum skincare health through a combination of scientific formulas and natural ingredients”.

Bellevue Spa provides Grown Alchemist facial therapies and massage treatments among its suite of treatments for local residents, hotel and day guests to enjoy. Every facial and body treatment uses a combination of signature techniques to create noticeable results.

I was invited to the first demonstration of the treatments on a rainy evening and gladly chose to hide from the inclement weather in the plush hotel. The spa itself is a gorgeous oasis of calm upon entry, allowing for optimal relaxation and recharging. Upon arrival spa manager Jennifer McCarthy led us through a short meditation, drawing on her own experience with and love of holistic reiki practices.

Jennifer McCarthy, Bellevue Spa manager at the Montenotte Hotel with Ashely Hastings, Brand Manager with Grown Alchemist. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Feeling utterly relaxed, I floated into the treatment room with therapist Niamh, who explained the process and techniques the facial would incorporate, including cupping and cryotherapy balls to affect blood flow.

The Bellevue spa therapists have been fully trained to offer bespoke Grown Alchemist treatments and help each guest select the right therapy for them and their skin, from a deep detox to a total skin reboot.

My face was double-cleansed before Niamh applied a range of serums and lotions to my skin with firm yet gentle strokes, massaging and soothing as the treatment progressed. The small plastic cups whizzed all over my face, drawing my skin up and loosening tension I hadn’t realised was there – I especially felt their effects in my forehead muscles.

The cryotherapy balls were a cooling delight against my skin and although Niamh praised their effect on blood flow, I couldn’t help but imagine how nice they would feel under tired, puffy eyes on an early morning.

While a mask was sinking into my skin, Niamh massaged my hands and applied some mask to the back of each hand – a welcome treat for an oft-neglected area.

The official launch of Grown Alchemist to Bellevue Spa, at The Montenotte Hotel. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Facial over, I was guided to a relaxation room to unwind and enjoy the calm afterglow of the facial – and glow almost feels like an understatement. Looking in the mirror afterward I was amazed at how luminous my skin looked and felt. The combination of cleansing, serums and mask had given me a healthy radiance, no doubt helped along by the relaxing atmosphere and the short meditation with Jennifer too.

I saw the benefits of the massage long after that evening, with my skin feeling and feeling just as good over the following days.

One of the perks of the spa being in the Montenotte Hotel was the opportunity to dine in the Panorama Bistro and on that evening it truly lived up to its name, offering sweeping vistas over Cork City that threatened to take my attention away from the delicious food and drink on offer.

Rates for Bellevue Spa’s Grown Alchemist facials start from €95 with massages from €100. For more information, see themontenottehotel.com.