'Bargain Hunter: Save on LEGO, Paw Patrol in Lidl's toy sale, plus 15% off at Camile

Lidl's Easter Toy Sale - and ear defenders for Autism Awareness Day

If you have a little one's birthday coming up, it's well worth popping in to Lidl this week for an Easter Toy Sale with brands like LEGO, Paw Patrol and Barbie in the mix. Shoppers can expect to find a range of toys for under €10 such as LEGO friends and LEGO City play sets (€9.99), MATTEL Barbie Dolls (€9.99) and Spinmaster Paw Patrol Plush Toys (€4.99). For those with a higher budget, a LIVARNO Kids table and chair set (€44.99), Playtive Dolls House (€44.99) and Playtime scooter (€29.99) will also be in stock.

Kid's Ear Defenders from Lidl And, to recognise World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 2, Lidl is stocking autism-friendly kid’s ear defenders across all stores nationwide from tomorrow, March 30. These lightweight ear defenders priced at €11.99, suitable for ages 6-14 years and can be used for travelling, learning, or to avoid disturbances caused in noisy environments. They come with a three year warranty, adjustable headphone, and fold for each storage. See lidl.ie.

Get 15% off good-mood food at Camile

Camile Good Mood Honey Duck dish

Camilie is our go-to takeout when we want a treat, but want to feel good after it (the same can’t be said for our late-night garlic cheese chip orders), and with a special offer for the month of April, our wallets can feel good too. As of Tuesday March 28 (which Camilie are deeming National Good Mood day), customers can enjoy 15% off the chain’s entire menu with an all-new special dish launching to mark the occasion; the Good Mood Honey Duck Stir Fry. Yum. Order from order.camile.ie.

Climate-friendly cleaning products for less at Faerly

A starter kit from neat

Irishman Ryan McSorley designed neat. to be both an eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, with the brand’s products smelling more like our favourite wax melts than your traditional cleaning products. The plant-based concentrated cleaners (multi-surface, all-purpose, bathroom and glass and mirror are among the options available) are sold in glass bottles, alongside a range of aesthetically pleasing aluminium bottles that are designed to last a lifetime. All you do is pop in the concentrated refills, top up with water, give it a shake, and you’re good to go.

The starter packs (500ml refillable spray bottle, 30ml concentrated cleaner) are currently on offer at Faerly, at €12 instead of the usual €16. We’ve tried all the fragrances so far but have to say, the mango and fig is still our favourite. It actually makes us want to clean... See faerly.ie.

Smyths Easter party

Smyths Toys Superstores are hosting Easter parties in stores up and down the country next Saturday, April 8, with the invite open to all. From 9am on Saturday, attendees can head down to their local Smyths Toys Superstore where they will be treated to free Easter-themed giveaways from LEGO and Disney Mini Brands, and the chance to win a free 10-foot trampoline. Find your local Smyths store at smythstoys.com/ie/en-ie/store-finder