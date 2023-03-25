Weekend Loves: resilience for kids, Easter breaks and practical skills

Free ISPCC webinars to develop your child’s resilience

If a child in your life is experiencing worry and anxiety then author, illustrator and art psychotherapist Katie O’Donoghue and the ISPCC are here to help with a series of free webinars kicking off this week.

Throughout the series, parents and teachers will learn the skills and strategies they need to help children aged five to 12 who are feeling anxious or who need a boost in confidence and resilience.

ISPCC parenting leads will be joined by Katie O’Donoghue, whose beautifully-illustrated book The Little Otter Who Tried aims to teach children valuable lessons about self-care, resilience and how to ask for help. The webinars run on 28th March, 25th April and 9th May.

Register at bit.ly/ispccwebinar.

Easter family breaks at The Johnstown Estate

The Bee's Knees and La Vida Mocha - Easter cocktails at the Johnstown Estate

Situated in Enfield, Co. Meath, The Johnstown Estate is a great place to explore nearby attractions including the award-winning Emerald Park and the National Aquatic Centre.

A two-night family break this Easter includes breakfast each morning with a two-course dinner on one evening for two adults and two children in a spacious family room or in one of the estate’s two-bedroom self-catering lodges.

The kids’ club and 20-metre swimming pool will be a hit with the kids while the recently remodelled spa is the perfect spot for the adults to relax. Why not add a chocolate-themed afternoon tea (€35 per adult/ €20 per child under 12) while you’re there?

Practical skills for a more sustainable (and affordable) life

Learn how to make and do all sorts of practical things at Common Knowledge in the Burren.

Many of our elders seemed to be able to build, fix or grow anything but somewhere along the way these skills and knowledge got lost and many of us these days feel a loss of agency due to our lack of basic practical skills.

If you want to learn a new skill and engage with a bunch of likeminded folk then the Burren’s non-profit social enterprise, Common Knowledge, is the place for you.

With courses starting this April on everything from building and organic growing to garden machinery maintenance and DIY repairs, the courses range from one day to five days in length.

Why not have some fun and get your hands dirty while developing the skills you need to build and maintain a more sustainable and affordable life?

Make a stylish statement with Bedeck

The new Motion towel designs from Harlequin x Bedeck

We love the new Motion design from Bedeck by Harlequin - a bold and striking pattern which is available across a range of bedding sizes from single to super king.

Why not bring the look into your bathroom too with Bedeck’s luxurious range of cotton velour towels in charcoal, ochre and teal? Available in a range of sizes they are sure to bring some design flair to your ablutions. €13.50 - €49.50.

A dog’s day out at Ballymaloe

Esther Ring of Top Barkz in action at Ballymaloe May Fair 2022. Pic: Joleen Cronin

Dog lovers will love the fun-filled Dog Day Out at The Ballymaloe Grainstore on Ballymaloe Farm next month.

Run in association with Top Barkz Cork, this great day out for dog lovers of all ages will include talks, puppy play areas, training demos and more.

Bring the whole family, bring your dog and experience a range of great local food for both pups and people as well as lots of advice and activities too.

Do the downward dog with your pooch in the yoga class or check out demonstrations from wonderful working dogs like those of the Munster Lowlands Search and Rescue team.

Great fun is promised for humans and hounds alike.

April 2nd 2023. Tickets €15 with free entry for children under 12.

Find out more at ballymaloegrainstore.com

Fellini comes to the big screen this April

Experience the films of Federico Fellini on the silver screen at the IFI

Whether it’s La Dolce Vita, La Strada or 8 ½ - Fellini fans will go wild for the new Federico Fellini season at Dublin’s IFI this April.

Experience 12 of the iconic director’s films on the big screen as the Irish Film Institute celebrates the remarkable career of Italy’s most inspirational and influential film director.

The season will commence with The White Sheik (1952) and conclude with City of Women (1980) and will include the two Oscar titles La Strada (1954) and Amarcord (1973) as well as La Dolce Vita (1960) - one of the most esteemed films ever made.

Tickets on sale now from www.ifi.ie.