Bargain Hunter: Penneys leak-resistant bra, using a clubcard for savings beyond Tesco

Aldi's Chimenea and patio heaters

With the spell of wet, windy weather we've been experiencing recently, it's hard to imagine sipping cider in our gardens in the sun... but summer really is around the corner, and if you need to up your backyard game, Aldi has your sorted this Thursday.

Gardenline Steel Chimenea in Aldi, €59.99

From March 23, the bargain supermarket will have a range of garden bits in store including Gardenline Patio Heaters in the Special Buy aisles for €49.99. The 2000W Gardenline Patio Heater has three heat settings and adjustable height, so it can keep you warm in the Irish summer. For something a bit more stylish, the Gardenline Steel Chimenea, €59.99, is gorgeous. See aldi.ie

Tesco’s Clubcard Rewards

Center Parcs is part of Tesco's Clubcard Rewards Partners programme

Did you know you can use your Clubcard vouchers to save on hotels, holidays, days out at the cinema and more? The supermarket has just announced that The AA and Royal Caribbean International have joined its Clubcard Reward Partners programme. Clubcard holders can now avail of a 50% discount on the annual standard cover for breakdown assistance when they exchange €22 of Clubcard vouchers to get €66 off its annual standard cover. And, you can now treble the value of your Clubcard vouchers to go towards the cost of a holiday with Royal Caribbean Cruises, with a €5 voucher worth €15 and a €100 voucher worth €300. Others in the Reward programme include Center Parcs (€5 voucher = €15 towards accommodation) and Milano (€5 voucher = €15 in restaurant tokens). See more at tesco.ie/clubcardboost.

Penneys’ Leak Resistant Bra

Primark Cares Leak Resistant Maternity Bra Made Using A Minimum of 50% Recycled Nylon €14

Penneys has added a new product to their very affordable maternity bra range – a leak resistant bra. Priced at €14, the bra has four distinct layers; the first layer is made from 100% cotton and is designed for comfort so that it is soft against sensitive and delicate skin, the second layer is made from 100% polyester towelling with a PU film and works to absorb milk and can hold up to 15ml of milk per bra cup, and the third and fourth layers work together to provide further protection and prevent any leaks. Combined, the technology works to reduce the need to wear disposable breast pads.The leak resistant bra comes in black and is available in sizes 34B to 40DD. See primark.com/en-ie.