Blessed day: 10 ways to glam it up for the kids' Communions and Confirmations

"Think of it as an extension of your spring wardrobe by investing in pieces you’re sure to wear all season long."
Blessed day: 10 ways to glam it up for the kids' Communions and Confirmations

A Stine Goya selection heads up this week's seasonal fashion edit.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

While your little cherubs enjoy the religious milestones of communion and confirmation, it’s time to get your glad rags on. 

These sacred moments are the perfect excuse to refresh your going-out style. 

Think of it as an extension of your spring wardrobe by investing in pieces you’re sure to wear all season long. 

From fresh tailoring to perennial pastels, blessed be your style choices.

GET THE LOOK

Stine Goya sets the tone for funky florals.
Stine Goya sets the tone for funky florals.

Add a bit of punch to your look with a zesty cocktail of florals and lime, as seen at Stine Goya.

Red Wrap Dress, €238, Afore After
Red Wrap Dress, €238, Afore After

In The Mood: Swap pretty florals for clashing moody foliage for an interesting take on spring’s favourite print, €238, Afore After.

Lace Embroidered Mini Dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts
Lace Embroidered Mini Dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts

#ieloves: Irish Charm: Delicate details of lace and embroidery add extra charm to a spring dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts.

Tailored Waist Coat, €32, Michelle Keegan at Very
Tailored Waist Coat, €32, Michelle Keegan at Very

Cream Of The Crop: Take the soft approach to tailoring in a lady-like cream two-piece: waistcoat, €32...

Cream Trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan
Cream Trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan

... and trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan at Very.

Studded Court Shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas
Studded Court Shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas

Hey There Stud: Give your look extra edge in a monochrome studded court shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas.

Navy Jumpsuit, €75, Next
Navy Jumpsuit, €75, Next

Navy Seal: Seal your style status by breaking away from black for a navy jumpsuit, €75, Next.

Pink Long-Line Coat, €159, Zara
Pink Long-Line Coat, €159, Zara

Cover Star: Stave off those spring chills in a seasonal pastel coat, €159, Zara.

Floral Skirt, €39.99, H&amp;M
Floral Skirt, €39.99, H&M

Floral Affair: Keep it traditional with a floral print midi skirt, €39.99, H&M.

Lilac Bow Blouse, €69, &amp; Other Stories
Lilac Bow Blouse, €69, & Other Stories

Pocket Friendly: Lovely Lilac: Elevate the spring blouse to occasion wear status with a pussy-bow neck, €69, & Other Stories.

Gold Mettalic Bag, €22.99, Pafois
Gold Mettalic Bag, €22.99, Pafois

Let It Shine: Introduce a shining light to your look with a shimmering gold metallic bag, €22.99, Parfois.

Read More

‘Celtic Twilight’: These are the Irish fashion designers you need to know now

More in this section

Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns
The best of Irish: ways to wear the new wave of homegrown fashion The best of Irish: ways to wear the new wave of homegrown fashion
The Skin Nerd: My backstage skincare secrets from Dancing With The Stars The Skin Nerd: My backstage skincare secrets from Dancing With The Stars
<p>Niall Horan has shared his skincare and beauty routine with Vogue</p>

Watch: Niall Horan on his 22-step hair and skincare routine and his secret to smelling good

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd