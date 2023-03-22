Blessed day: 10 ways to glam it up for the kids' Communions and Confirmations

While your little cherubs enjoy the religious milestones of communion and confirmation, it’s time to get your glad rags on.
These sacred moments are the perfect excuse to refresh your going-out style.
Think of it as an extension of your spring wardrobe by investing in pieces you’re sure to wear all season long.
From fresh tailoring to perennial pastels, blessed be your style choices.
Add a bit of punch to your look with a zesty cocktail of florals and lime, as seen at Stine Goya.
Swap pretty florals for clashing moody foliage for an interesting take on spring’s favourite print, €238, Afore After.
Delicate details of lace and embroidery add extra charm to a spring dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts.
Take the soft approach to tailoring in a lady-like cream two-piece: waistcoat, €32...
... and trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan at Very.
Give your look extra edge in a monochrome studded court shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas.
Seal your style status by breaking away from black for a navy jumpsuit, €75, Next.
Stave off those spring chills in a seasonal pastel coat, €159, Zara.
Keep it traditional with a floral print midi skirt, €39.99, H&M.
Elevate the spring blouse to occasion wear status with a pussy-bow neck, €69, & Other Stories.
Introduce a shining light to your look with a shimmering gold metallic bag, €22.99, Parfois.