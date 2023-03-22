Blessed day: 10 ways to glam it up for the kids' Communions and Confirmations

While your little cherubs enjoy the religious milestones of communion and confirmation, it’s time to get your glad rags on.

These sacred moments are the perfect excuse to refresh your going-out style.

Think of it as an extension of your spring wardrobe by investing in pieces you’re sure to wear all season long.

From fresh tailoring to perennial pastels, blessed be your style choices.

GET THE LOOK

Stine Goya sets the tone for funky florals.

Add a bit of punch to your look with a zesty cocktail of florals and lime, as seen at Stine Goya.

Red Wrap Dress, €238, Afore After

In The Mood: Swap pretty florals for clashing moody foliage for an interesting take on spring’s favourite print, €238, Afore After.

Lace Embroidered Mini Dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts

#ieloves: Irish Charm: Delicate details of lace and embroidery add extra charm to a spring dress, €280, Fee G at Arnotts.

Tailored Waist Coat, €32, Michelle Keegan at Very

Cream Of The Crop: Take the soft approach to tailoring in a lady-like cream two-piece: waistcoat, €32...

Cream Trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan

... and trousers, €45, Michelle Keegan at Very.

Studded Court Shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas

Hey There Stud: Give your look extra edge in a monochrome studded court shoe, €115, Dune London at Brown Thomas.

Navy Jumpsuit, €75, Next

Navy Seal: Seal your style status by breaking away from black for a navy jumpsuit, €75, Next.

Pink Long-Line Coat, €159, Zara

Cover Star: Stave off those spring chills in a seasonal pastel coat, €159, Zara.

Floral Skirt, €39.99, H&M

Floral Affair: Keep it traditional with a floral print midi skirt, €39.99, H&M.

Lilac Bow Blouse, €69, & Other Stories

Pocket Friendly: Lovely Lilac: Elevate the spring blouse to occasion wear status with a pussy-bow neck, €69, & Other Stories.

Gold Mettalic Bag, €22.99, Pafois

Let It Shine: Introduce a shining light to your look with a shimmering gold metallic bag, €22.99, Parfois.