The Skin Nerd: My backstage skincare secrets from Dancing With The Stars

Phew, what a season it has been! If you missed Dancing with the Stars this time round, I suggest you catch up via RTE Player because the past few months have been an absolute blast!

I was lucky enough to work behind the scenes, tending to the complexions of the show's stars– which, I can reveal, can be an exciting and nerve-wracking place! Having your face on screen each weekend can make you feel vulnerable and therefore it was part of my duty to help instill the Skintentment that allowed each person to step onto the stage with confidence!

Working as part of a wider team including makeup artists and hairdressers, the route to each glamorous look was a skincentric one and involved the following...

A Skinalysis

Much like a mini consultation , the first step each week is a quick analysis of each person's skin to find out if it has any specific needs.

I would then decide on a personalised plan. In the case of any inflammation, I would need to calm it. If there was redness, I worked to even it out. If someone came in with spots, these would be lanced and proceeded by an antibacterial element.

Alternatively, the complexion may have just needed sheer hydration, in which case I focused on providing nourishment.

Teamwork makes gleam work

Skincare is a supporting act to makeup on DWTS and so my primary goal was to make sure that the skin was sufficiently prepped for any makeup that followed.

Top priorities were short-term hydration, alongside longer-term hydration so that the skincare results lasted for the duration of the shoot and the time-period that the makeup was going to last.

Short term gains – with education

Working on a weekly show for TV purposes meant that you could not truly address pigmentation or longer-term damage within the skin.

That said, my goal has always been to educate my clients on what they are using, so I shared my knowledge whilst I worked on their skin each week.

This involved discussing how to look after their skin on the inside, outside and on top in the longer term.

For example, I frequently recommended omegas or vitamin A supplements from AYA Supplements and Advanced Nutrition Programme, as well as suggesting different treatments to try after the show.

The Skin Nerd, Jennifer Rock, working behind the scenes at Dancing With The Stars.

Pre-Prep

I started each weekly ritual by pre-cleansing and cleansing to ensure the skin was efficiently prepped for any skincare that was being applied afterwards.

I tended to use Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser and Skingredients AHA Cleanse Brightening and Exfoliating Lactic Acid Cleanser , both of which leave the skin thoroughly cleansed and hydrated.

I used these alongside my Haumea Smart Sonic Facial Brush to allow deeper penetration of the product.

Treatment time

A mild acid or an enzyme-based treatment was then applied depending on the skin texture, pigmentation and elasticity. For example, I often used Zelens PHA+ Resurfacing Facial Pads or IMAGE Skincare Ormedic Peel .

Alternatively IMAGE Vital C Mask was mixed with IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Mask or Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Mask. This treatment intended to degrease the skin thoroughly but hydrate it at the same time.

I then rehydrated the skin as much as possible using Environ Focus Care Hyaluronic Acid Serum combined with Environ’s Electro-Sonic DF Mobile Device - which pushes moisture into the deeper layers of the skin.

Following this, I went on to use Seoulista Instant Brightening Mask and whilst this is on, I use Haumea LED Lights and cryo balls to ensure that the skin is calm and non-inflamed.

Tone and depuff

Nu-Skin Toning devices are meant to be used every day – consistency is key – but in the pre-show situation it was also great for giving a temporary lift and contour. This also removed some of the pressure from bronzer and contouring makeup when achieving a sculpted look!

The Skin Nerd's makeup station, backstage at Dancing with the Stars

Spot check

I look after every single area of the skin that is on show, which means paying attention to details such as applying cuticle oil where needed and keeping lips smooth and supply with IMAGE Ormedic Lip Balm .

A lot of the clients tend to use fake tan, which can dehydrate the skin. As the goal was for dewy, light reflecting skin, I applied Nuxe Huile Oil which gives radiant results without having to rely solely on foundation. I would also apply Avene products to stressed out skin or those with areas of psoriasis or eczema.

Let’s spritz again

Once I addressed superficial hydration, deeper hydration and toning, I went on to my favourite stage – spritzing! Yon-ka Spritz Lotion PS is my go-to for a healthy, dewy finish and so of course, it was by my side backstage!

The grand finale

My finishing products are always Skingredients Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum , Skingredients Skin Good Fats Ceramide Moisturiser and Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++ .

Mixing Veg and Fats allows me to get both superficial and deeper hydration and it brings immediate clarity and brightness, creating a beautiful base for makeup. Skin Shield is universally adored by makeup artists as it not only protects the skin but makes a wonderful primer, evening out any redness or discoloration on the skin.

Finally, before leaving me, I would treat each client to a soothing hand massage!