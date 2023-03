Nicki Hoyne’s colourful new designs

We love a pink and green combo — not just for Saint Patrick’s weekend but at any time of year.

These green croc-embossed leather shoes by Nicki Hoyne feature a dramatic oversized bow in vibrant pink and a block heel.

The matching green bag is fun, yet functional, with an inside zip pocket and card holder.

The evocative new candle by Cloon Keen

Cloon Keen's new Aesthetic Lily candle is based on the Aesthetic Movement

Inspired by Oscar Wilde and the Aesthetic Movement, the new Aesthetic Lily candle by Cloon Keen launches on Tuesday.

Aesthetic Lily pays homage to Oscar Wilde who became the unofficial spokesperson for the Aesthetic Movement at the end of the 19th Century.

Made up of characters such as artists Whistler and Dante Gabriel Rossetti as well as designer William Morris, the aesthetes emphasised the pursuit of beauty for its own sake.

The emblems of the movement were the sunflower, the peacock feather and the lily.

Cloon Keen’s latest candle features top notes of ginger and Easter lily, with jasmine and ylang and base notes that include cedarwood and incense. €45.

Set the scene for Easter with Hedgeroe Home

Easter tablescaping by Hedgeroe Home

When it comes to entertaining for Easter, Rebecca Roe, creative director of Hedgeroe Home, suggests using a fresh green colour palette and layering your table with natural elements like rattan, fresh flowers and herbs.

Moss rabbits add a playful element while glass eggs make for a beautiful centrepiece or hallway display.

Why not add in some potted bulbs such as hyacinths or daffodils? You can plant them outside for next year when they’ve finished flowering.

Hand painted green leaf plate (€61). Natural rattan underplate (€19). Italian linen coated placemat in sage (€24). Mini moss bunnies (€17 pair).

Find out more at hedgeroe.com

Carl Hickey at Atelier Now

Artist Carl Hickey at Atelier Now

‘Everything and Nothing’ is a solo exhibition of new work by young Irish artist Carl Hickey who recently graduated from NCAD with a first class honours degree in Fine Art.

The artist is currently completing a residency at The Dean Art Studios and an exhibition of his work has just launched at Atelier Now.

Running until Saturday, April 1, the exhibition features Hickey’s contemporary representation of Dublin and its people as seen through his eyes.

Working mainly through painting, combined with text and projection, the pictures draw on videos of events captured on the artist’s phone — thus weaving a personal narrative into his work.

Flowers for Mother’s Day by Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Paradise Eau de Toilette €78

A lovely fragrance for daytime, Daisy Love Paradise Limited Edition is a seasonal twist on the classic Marc Jacobs scent in which Iris mingles with Patchouli to produce an earthy freshness that evokes the feeling of spring.

The bottle, inspired by the rare desert Superbloom of California, would look beautiful on a dressing table too, making it a lovely gift this Mother’s Day. 50ml €78.

Available now from Boots, Brown Thomas, pharmacies nationwide and online.

Spring into fashion at Oxendales

Emerald Blazer and Trousers, Oxendales

With a huge choice of products, dress sizes that run from size 8 to 32 and footwear in standard to extra wide fits, Oxendales is a great online store whatever your style or size.

Not only will you find lots of great sports brands, swimwear and lingerie but you’ll also find terrific occasionwear from collections such as Joanna Hope, Phase Eight and Whistles.

If dresses aren’t your thing why not opt for a trouser suit? For the weekend that’s in it we love this green blazer (€60) and matching trousers (€39).