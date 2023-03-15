Watch: Niall Horan on his 22-step hair and skincare routine and his secret to smelling good

Niall Horan has shared his 22-step 'feel good' skincare routine with Vogue magazine.

The former One Direction star's routine consists of standard items like a cleanser, toner, serum and moisturiser, as well as lots of steam and ice rollers.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really care [about skincare]—I was really a boy about it,” the Mullingar man says.

“But as I head into my 30s, I am trying to keep the baby face as long as possible."

The Voice coach says he always "sets the tone" with a candle, adding that he brings candles to every hotel he stays in.

"I spend a lot of time in hotels, if I can make it feel more like home in any way, that's what I'll do."

He starts off by revealing how he gets his signature quiff, using Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse, before drying with a Dyson hair dryer and later using STMNT Grooming Goods Matte Paste and Balmain Hair Couture Standard Session Strong Hairspray to keep it in place during long filming days.

Niall Horan on The Voice, US. Picture: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Next up, it's skincare time - and he always starts with a cold splash of water.

"I don't know if it works," he says, "but I heard Lewis Hamilton and Sam Smith say it, and they look young and fresh..."

He then uses Sarah Chapman's Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, before exfoliating with Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask which he says he uses "twice, three times a week".

Before moving in to the more extra parts of his routine, the 29-year-old explains that he has only gotten in to skincare in the last few years.

"Headed into my late 20s, I decided that I was going to look after this thing," he says.

"I need this for my job" he says with a laugh, pointing to his face.

Niall Horan says he's trying to "keep the baby face" into his 30s.

So what are the extra parts of his routine?

Well, he uses Vanity Planet Senia Hot and Cold Smart Steamer to both open and close his pores, and Hana Emi Cryo Globes ice rollers.

"These are the biggest and best things I've recently found," he says. "I always have mine in the freezer, if I am in a hotel, I get a bucket of ice."

"Out of all the things that I use, I see the most effect from these. They are incredible."

As for the steamer, he says it's not only good for his skin, but for his vocal chords too.

We need our skin too, lads

"I think with men, we're getting better at it, but everyone is always against the skincare thing, for some reason, I don't know why," he says.

[It's like] we give up some of our masculinity if we admit to using moisturiser?

"We need our skin too lads, we only get one skin. So, look after it."

Coming to the end of his routine, the singer uses a hydrating cocktail of Sarah Chapman’s serum, facial oil, and hyaluronic-acid-infused face cream to lock in moisture. Then, it's a dot of Ilia’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative eye cream, before a very important step - SPF.

"I didn't wear SPF for the longest time, on a daily basis. I'd wear it when it was 'sunny,' but what we don't realise is UV rays are coming through the whole time."

Le Labo Santal 33 is Niall Horan's signature scent

His last step is a spritz of cologne.

“Everybody tells me that I smell good,” he says. The secret to his signature scent? A spritz of deodorant and Le Labo Santal 33.

"I am not an oversprayer either," he says.

"I usually do two," he says spraying his neck "and then pat it into whatever I am wearing."