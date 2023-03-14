The Skin Nerd: Why you should include your neck in your skincare repertoire

Although the face tends to be the top priority when it comes to skincare, there are many reasons why your daily regime shouldn’t end at the chin.

Exposed to as many external aggressors as facial skin, the neck and décolletage are telling indicators of age and can often be the first places people notice the visible signs of ageing. Put simply, if you don’t include these areas in your skincare regime, you are missing an expert-approved trick!

The often-neglected skin on our neck and décolletage – the area running between your chin and chest – is subject to much wear and tear.

In a daily battle with the same elements as the face but without the same care and attention so often bestowed on facial skin, the aging of neck and jawline skin is caused by a mix of intrinsic and extrinsic factors and manifests in wrinkling, skin dyspigmentation, loss of elasticity, density loss, and prominent platysma bands.*

In particular, enduring harmful skin-enemies such as pollution and bearing years of accumulative UV exposure can lead to crepey skin, redness, sagging, fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.*

To add to the woes of these overlooked areas, the skin on the neck is thinner than that on your face and more prone to the degradation of structural fibres, meaning there is not as much support to keep it plump, hence the accelerated sagging and deeper wrinkle formation.*

How the skin on the neck ages

To get nerdie, the neck experiences many changes during the aging process including elasticity loss and fat accumulation. Neck skin is more flexible than facial skin to allow for head movements, twisting and the raising and lowering of the head, which stresses the elasticity of the skin. Due to lower levels of sebum secretion, neck skin also shows more severe aging patterns and deeper wrinkles than skin on the face.*

As for the skin on the décolletage, this may appear uneven in tone, rough in texture and shows areas of hyperpigmentation as you age.

Skin elasticity has been found to decrease significantly after 25 years of age, with increases in horizontal neck folds were shown to start at 26–30 years.*** The development of skin laxity and wrinkles is connected to the degradation of the epidermis and dermis and linked with the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

A reduction in the strength of these structural components leads to folds at the jowls and neck, including horizontal creasing. Such horizontal folds can be created or deepen due to stress from repeated flexing of the neck and lowering of the chin, such as from technology use (such as in the case of the aptly named ‘tech neck,’ a term for the side effects of tilting your head down towards a phone or screen for extended periods.***

What can we do about it

Studies have shown that early intervention with topical skincare products can potentially lessen the aging of the neck and jawline.***

This could be especially true for those suffering from "tech neck," where a recent study found that a topical anti-aging neck treatment (TNT) significantly improved horizontal neck fold lines and neck skin elasticity.***

The study tested a TNT containing a blend of anti-aging ingredients including peptides, botanical extracts, antioxidants, and dihydromyricetin to recontour the neck and jawline. After 12 weeks of twice daily use, significant improvements were found in horizontal neck fold lines along with improvements in skin hydration, barrier function, skin tone evenness, brightness and skin elasticity.***

Research has also provided evidence that a combination of treatments is required for optimal results. These findings pointed to the benefits of early intervention, as supporting skin elasticity prior to or in the first stages of aging potentially could mitigate the later development of other signs of aging.

So, what should you look for? Specific neck treatments tend to focus on strengthening and hydrating the neck area. You can of course use your normal facial products on your neck (unless advised otherwise by the manufacturer). In fact, the motto I created for Skingredients is from the ‘Nipples Up’ to illustrate that you can (and should) use Skingredients skincare from the nipples upwards.

If you do want to invest in a specific neck and chest product, peptides, retinol and vitamin C are all go-to's when targeting lines brought about from the mechanical stress of repetitive movement. It also goes without saying that sunscreen is crucial from the chin downwards and all year round!

Try: NeoStrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream (€53.57, theskinnerd.com) which helps to tighten skin that has lost elasticity thanks to the inclusion of amino acids and Skingredients Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum (€44, skingredients.com), which is packed with humectant hyaluronic acid to keep the delicate skin on the chest and neck at peak hydration levels.

