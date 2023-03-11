Weekend Loves: This is ART! bring young peoples' creations to the small screen

This Is ART! — the art competition for young people

Entry opens this Monday for This Is ART! — the art competition for young people of all abilities across Ireland.

RTÉ and the Creative Ireland Programme are calling on young people to create a piece of original visual art, individually or in groups, which will be showcased in their digital online collection.

There are five age categories from age 7 and under to age 16 to 18 and lots of prizes to be won.

The theme of this year’s competition is ‘This Is Inspiration’. To enter, scan or photograph your art piece and upload your entry along with a short artist statement to rte.ie/thisisart.

The closing date is midnight May 8 and winners will be announced on Cruinniú na nÓg, June 10.

Wineport Lodge: teaming up with Bailey's Chocolates for Mother's Day

Mam, mum, ma or mother — whatever your name for the main woman in your life — if she loves Baileys Chocolate she’ll love visiting Wineport Lodge this Mother’s Day.

Visitors to the restaurant at Wineport will be treated to the new Baileys Chocolates Strawberries & Cream sweets with their desserts and coffees.

Lunch guests and overnight visitors will also be treated to a complimentary box of the truffles, while true fans can try the specially created Baileys Chocolate cocktail.

For those who can’t make it to Wineport Lodge, you can still treat your mam to something from the new range of Baileys chocolates in shops nationwide and from the website below.

The Clan Pendant by Garrett Mallon in silver and 9ct gold featuring two adults and one child.

Family-inspired designs from Irish jeweller Garrett Mallon

Garrett Mallon was recently awarded ‘Winner of the Best Jewellery Product’ at Showcase, Ireland’s annual creative expo, for his beautiful new ‘Clan’ collection — another gorgeous idea for Mother’s Day.

The new collection features pendants and brooches in sterling silver and 9ct gold that celebrate family and those we hold dear.

The pieces are available in a range of combinations featuring large and small ‘adult’ and ‘child’ figures. Each piece is handmade by Mallon in his studio at the Garrett Mallon Design House in Carlingford, from €145.

The new Dublin Retreat collection by Rathbornes 1488

As one of the oldest registered companies in the world, Rathbornes 1488 has been lighting up the churches, streets and homes of Ireland since before Columbus set sail for America.

The new collection is inspired by the Phoenix Park and characterised by beautiful woody notes of musk, nutmeg, cardamom, cedarwood, and amber.

The collection includes hand-poured candles of various sizes from the one-wick travel size to the large luxurious four-wick. The new scent is also available in a 200ml reed diffuser which should last up to four months, as well as a huge version perfect for hotels or larger homes.

Rathbornes 1488 also have great gifting options including their impressive wooden corporate gift boxes. From €30 at Brown Thomas Dublin and at the website below.

Nunaia's Beauty Ground & Glow Ritual Set

Ethical skincare from Nunaïa at Meadows & Byrne

Those seeking an ethical and sustainable Irish skincare product will be delighted to hear that beauty brand Nunaïa has launched this week at Blarney Woollen Mills and Meadows & Byrne making it more readily available in Cork, Tipperary, Clare, and Dublin.

This certified organic and vegan skincare range includes some of our favourite Irish products — the antioxidant-rich Superfood Cleansing Balm (€59) and Nourishing Radiance Serum (€79), while the lovely Ground Mini Ritual Set (€28) makes a great little gift for frequent fliers.

The private tasting room at Slane Distillery

A great day out for whiskey lovers at Slane Distillery

Many of us had our first concert experience at Slane Castle but did you know that the legendary music venue is also the home of Slane Irish Whiskey? If you have a gang visiting for St Patrick’s Day or you fancy a fun day out yourself it’s a great place to visit. Nestled in the castle grounds in the Boyne Valley, tours take visitors through the working distillery where they discover how the whiskey is made and get to taste the whiskeys made on site as well as a refreshing Slane Whiskey Highball. Great for groups, you can also learn how to make the perfect Irish coffee or cocktail before having a browse in the fantastic shop where you’ll spot the three different Slane whiskeys alongside albums by some of the music greats who’ve played at Slane — from Bowie to REM, U2 to Queen. Experiences start from €20 per person.