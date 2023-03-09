Simone Gannon: A restorative facial in the Shelbourne's luxury city-centre setting

I’ve had a lot of facials and treatments over the years, partly because of what I do for a living and partly because of my lifelong love affair with all things skin. If there’s a new transformative, skin-boosting treatment, you can be sure I’m willing to try it (and then I’ll write about it in this column). And while I appreciate the luxurious aspect of treatments, what I really want is results.

With that in mind, I took myself off to The Spa at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin to try one of two new treatments from the award-winning, science-driven skincare brand, Swissline. Known for its “well-ageing” approach to skincare, this is a brand that believes in prevention and restoration — treating the skin as a whole and understanding what factors cause ageing in the skin, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

The product line uses predominately natural actives and skin-identical ingredients that naturally occur in the body, such as hyaluronic acid, pre- and probiotics and collagen. Their use of the latter is particularly interesting, which I will highlight as we get into the treatment.

Of the two therapies available at the Shelbourne, I opted for the beautifully named Le Grand Soin Au Collagène Pur, a 90-minute “restorative and deeply nurturing therapy designed to leave your skin and spirits lifted”. Using a combination of pure collagen, peptides, and Swissline’s patented MatriCol technology, this treatment aims to replenish and deeply hydrate the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and adding a serious glow. Or, in the words of Swissline themselves: “If your skin is stressed, dull and showing signs of age, this is the perfect facial to refresh and restore its natural tone and radiance.” Yes, please.

As it’s the Shelbourne, the treatment begins as soon as you arrive. I arrived at reception and was all but enveloped in a hug by the lovely team and then shown downstairs to the spa changing rooms. I was given a locker to store my things, an incredibly fluffy robe and slippers, and told to change at leisure and then go upstairs to the spa waiting room. Here, a spa team member greeted me, gave me a form to complete with the option to detail any particular skin concerns, and then ushered me into the relaxation room to wait for my therapist.

Simone's skin was left radiant, smooth, plump and hydrated.

A few minutes later, I was on my way to a dimly lit hallway of treatment rooms while chatting about the treatment. The therapist explained that Le Grand Soin Au Collagène Pur is unique in that it takes a holistic approach to treat both the skin and the mind “to completely refresh you” over the 90 minutes. “You might fall asleep,” she added. We arrived at the treatment room. I was left to my own devices for a moment to make myself comfortable on the heated bed, and then the treatment began.

After gently removing any traces of makeup and a deep therapeutic cleanse, a slew of different therapies was used, the most noteworthy of which was Swissline’s Pure Collagen Face and Neck Film. I’ve become obsessed with collagen since I hit my late 30s, so this was a real driver in trying this treatment. Made of 92% collagen and containing a nearly identical structure to the skin’s own collagen, it rehydrates the skin and works to promote self-repair and healing while plumping fine lines and wrinkles. The application of the film was interesting, too. The therapist used a feather-light touch, followed by what felt like gauze, and an activating mask was applied over this.

While the film worked its magic, arguably the second-best part of the treatment began — what can only be described as an intense, stretching, sculpting, lifting massage. I’m using several descriptors in an attempt to illustrate exactly what happened. Using her hands and bodyweight, the therapist lifted and stretched the sides of my neck and then did the same to the base of my skull. After this came a deep massage of the shoulders, arms and hands, and finally, a head massage.

The massage was so fantastic that I briefly forgot my skin was having an equally wonderful time, basking in the glow of a desperately needed collagen boost. When the treatment concluded, I returned to the changing rooms and examined my skin closely. It was radiant, smooth, plump, and hydrated. More than that, entirely refreshed. As was I.

I will now have to insist on a shoulder, neck, and head massage with every facial I have going forward. A reasonable enough request. Right?