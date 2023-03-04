Weekend Loves: Iconic bags, yoga and vision boards, 'amplified' peanut butter

Classic bags by iconic Mulberry brand

We popped into the new Mulberry store on Duke Street, Dublin, to see the collection of luxury bags and accessories. The collection includes styles for men and women including the classic Bayswater (the original ‘It Bag’ celebrates its 20th birthday this year) and Alexa, as well as new bag ‘families’ the Islington and the Rider’s Top Handle. We loved the new smaller take on the Bayswater as well as the squashy marshmallow-esque Softie, the slouchy Retwist and the neon Mini Alexas with tone-on-tone hardware. There are plenty of options for guys including the oversized belt bags and backpacks. The company’s Made to Last ethos ensures a quality product with sustainable credentials while the store also offers a repair and restoration service if you happen to have a retro Alexa or Bayswater in need of some TLC. 24 Duke Street, Dublin 2.

Dial the flavour up to 11 with Meridian's 'Amplified' peanut butter

Peanut butter is a popular store cupboard essential in our house — slathered on toast, as a handy lunch option, or added to porridge and smoothies. Made in Wales and extremely popular in Ireland, Meridian’s palm-oil-free range includes a host of chunky and smooth options that also includes cashew and almond butters.

The brand has just launched a range of boosted peanut butters designed to provide more health benefits than your average nut butter. Meridian Vitamin C has added blackcurrant, Meridian Energy Release has added oat fibre, vitamins and minerals, and Meridian High Fibre comes with prebiotic chicory root fibre. Available at major retailers nationwide. €2.99.

Yoga and vision boards - what's not to like?

While many will engage in revelry this St Patrick’s weekend, for others there’s the chance to take time off to de-stress. Reset and Reconnect is a lovely retreat focusing on yoga and vision boarding. Taking place on March 18 at the Fumbally Stables, Dublin, the event promises to be a “five-hour journey of self discovery” taking attendees through meditation, movement, breath, nourishing food, journalling, and vision boarding. Start with a 90-minute ‘Reconnect’ session with yoga teacher Erica Bracken and spend the afternoon visionboarding with Hannah O’Neill using her VIBO Vision Board Book.

For tickets (€110) go to vibovisionboards.com/products/vision-boarding-yoga-day-retreat.

Cédric Morvan of Parés Baltà

An Evening with Cédric Morvan of Parés Baltà at The River Lee

The next exclusive Wine Dinner at The River Lee takes place on March 9 celebrating organic wines from the Penedés region of Catalonia. Taking place in the luxurious Grill Room, Cédric Morvan of Parés Baltà will share the history of the family-run winery with origins dating back to 1790. Parés Baltà hails from the heart of Penedés in Catalonia where Morvan is part of a team striving to create great organic wines using traditional and modern techniques. Enjoy an exceptional five-course meal including Ballycotton oysters, pan-fried wild halibut, and Skeaghanore duck along with Morvan’s exquisite wine choices. Tickets cost €95 per person.

Phone 021 4937772 or visit www.theriverclubcork.ie/an-evening-with-pares-balta/

Spring into fashion at Kildare Village

We popped down to Kildare Village last week for an exquisite morning of fashion and design that included a showcase of designer Michael Stewart’s Standing Ground collection. Stewart was the recipient of Kildare Village’s inaugural fashion bursary and was supported by Kildare Village at London Fashion Week last month. At a salon show in the personal shopping suite, guests were also impressed by the range and variety available at the village at up to 60% less than the usual retail price. Favourites for us included the stunning range from Missoni, statement separates by Zadig & Voltaire and the menswear tailoring by Eleventy. Lovers of Irish fashion won’t be disappointed either with Curated by Design from renowned retailer Aisling Kilduff and designers such as Aoife McNamara popping up at the village alongside hundreds of other Irish and international brands.