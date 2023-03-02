Bargain Hunter: Save on new glasses, books, and TikTok's favourite facial

Hydrafacials and adidas Originals glasses make it in to Bargain Hunter this week
Bargain Hunter: Save on new glasses, books, and TikTok's favourite facial

Bargain Hunter: Books, facials and glasses this week

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 09:00
Nicole Glennon

World Book day savings

Old God’s Time Sebastian Barry
Old God’s Time Sebastian Barry

Will you be celebrating World Book Day today by squeezing in a read? Or maybe you plan on treating yourself to some new novels for the day that's in it? If so, you'll be delighted to know the iconic Chapters Bookstore has just joined eBay.ie, and to celebrate, all books on the site will be 20% off from now until this Friday, March 3. That includes Sebastian Barrys latest, Old God's Time (reduced to €9.59) and the new one from Liz Nugent, Strange Sally Diamond (reduced to €11.99). See ebay.ie/str/chaptersbookstore. 

TikTok's favourite facial for less

HydraFacial treatment
HydraFacial treatment

The skincare community on TikTok, our beauty editor Simone Gannon, and well... myself, have been raving about the Hydrafacial to anyone that will listen (you can read my review of the treatment here). 

As part of Thérapie Clinic's March Madness sale, you can get the express version of the facial for just €85 (usually €99) if you book before Sunday. Other bits in the sale include microneedling for €95 (usually €120) and EMSCULPT (a non-invasive body treatment that promises to burn fat and tone muscle) for €175 (usually €495). See therapieclinic.com/ie/special-offers/.

Spectacle savings

Crystal-pink acetate, square glasses from our adidas Originals streetwear collection €189. Included in 2 for 1 offer. 
Crystal-pink acetate, square glasses from our adidas Originals streetwear collection €189. Included in 2 for 1 offer. 

Specsavers is always our go-to when it comes to saving money on our spéaclaí, and they've just launched a new adidas Originals streetwear range - which is included in their ever-popular 2-for-1 range. Our favourites from the collection include these Crystal-pink acetate, square glasses (€189) and the Vintage style, oversized pilot sunglasses in a pale-gold metal (€189). Last time we picked up a pair of glasses, we availed of the 2 for 1 offer to pick up a pair of regular old frames and prescription sunnies. Specsavers 2 for 1 offer starts from €89 (or €46 with a PRSI/Medical card). See specsavers.ie/glasses.

Penneys free sewing repair classes 

Penneys is launching repair workshops
Penneys is launching repair workshops

The best way to save money when it comes to clothing is to repair and mend what you own already, instead of constantly throwing older clothes out in favour of new, cheaply made items. Penneys is rolling out free, monthly repair workshops in stores across the country from April which will help teach customers basic hand-sewing techniques, and allow you to learn essential skills like how to fix a zip or replace a button.

Places can be booked in advance through Billetto, with Penneys' social channels posting details on upcoming workshops once they are available to book. See billetto.co.uk/users/primark

Read More

Upcycling, new-to-you clothing and eco-friendly fabrics — sustainability in fashion is the real trend

More in this section

Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores
Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys
First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores First look: Joanne Hynes launches colourful spring 2023 collection with Dunnes Stores
<p>Sartorial selections from Dries van Noten</p>

Less is more: 12 ways to wear new minimalist fashion

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd