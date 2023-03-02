Bargain Hunter: Save on new glasses, books, and TikTok's favourite facial

World Book day savings

Will you be celebrating World Book Day today by squeezing in a read? Or maybe you plan on treating yourself to some new novels for the day that's in it? If so, you'll be delighted to know the iconic Chapters Bookstore has just joined eBay.ie, and to celebrate, all books on the site will be 20% off from now until this Friday, March 3. That includes Sebastian Barrys latest, Old God's Time (reduced to €9.59) and the new one from Liz Nugent, Strange Sally Diamond (reduced to €11.99). See ebay.ie/str/chaptersbookstore.

TikTok's favourite facial for less

HydraFacial treatment

The skincare community on TikTok, our beauty editor Simone Gannon, and well... myself, have been raving about the Hydrafacial to anyone that will listen (you can read my review of the treatment here).

As part of Thérapie Clinic's March Madness sale, you can get the express version of the facial for just €85 (usually €99) if you book before Sunday. Other bits in the sale include microneedling for €95 (usually €120) and EMSCULPT (a non-invasive body treatment that promises to burn fat and tone muscle) for €175 (usually €495). See therapieclinic.com/ie/special-offers/.

Spectacle savings

Crystal-pink acetate, square glasses from our adidas Originals streetwear collection €189. Included in 2 for 1 offer.

Specsavers is always our go-to when it comes to saving money on our spéaclaí, and they've just launched a new adidas Originals streetwear range - which is included in their ever-popular 2-for-1 range. Our favourites from the collection include these Crystal-pink acetate, square glasses (€189) and the Vintage style, oversized pilot sunglasses in a pale-gold metal (€189). Last time we picked up a pair of glasses, we availed of the 2 for 1 offer to pick up a pair of regular old frames and prescription sunnies. Specsavers 2 for 1 offer starts from €89 (or €46 with a PRSI/Medical card). See specsavers.ie/glasses.

Penneys free sewing repair classes

Penneys is launching repair workshops

The best way to save money when it comes to clothing is to repair and mend what you own already, instead of constantly throwing older clothes out in favour of new, cheaply made items. Penneys is rolling out free, monthly repair workshops in stores across the country from April which will help teach customers basic hand-sewing techniques, and allow you to learn essential skills like how to fix a zip or replace a button.

Places can be booked in advance through Billetto, with Penneys' social channels posting details on upcoming workshops once they are available to book. See billetto.co.uk/users/primark