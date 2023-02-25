Weekend Loves: Vegan nailcare, beautiful music and Irish-made light therapy

Hard as nails with vegan options from Sally Hansen

One of the best products we’ve tried recently has to be Sally Hansen’s Advanced Hard as Nails (€7.99) strengthening treatment which does exactly what it promises when it comes to hardening nails and smoothing ridges.

The nylon formula fortifies fragile nails and helps prevent peeling while natural Omega 3 and soy help to diminish the look of ridges. We also love the brand's ‘good. kind. pure’ range which is plant based and vegan.

Favourite colours in this range include ‘Laven-dear’, ‘Coral Calm’ and ‘Crystal Blue’ (€10.99) which are perfect Spring shades as days grow longer. This range also includes an all-natural hardener and a vegan top coat.

Sally Hansen products are available in pharmacies nationwide.

Cellist Sinéad O'Halloran performs as part of the Ortús Chamber Music Festival

Established in 2016, the Ortús Chamber Music Festival brings together top Irish and international musicians to perform in Cork city and county each year. The first concert of this year’s festival takes place tomorrow and includes a performance by Cork’s own Sinéad O’Halloran with the Marmen Quartet at St. Brendan’s Church in Bantry in association with West Cork Music.

While the Blackrock Castle concert is now sold out there are still tickets available for concerts taking place next week in UCC’s Aula Maxima, the Sea Church in Ballycotton, My Place Midleton, St. Peter’s in Cork city and MTU’s Curtis Auditorium.

Find out more at ortusfestival.ie.

Perfect accessories for special days at The White & Gold

If you’ve been sporting a sparkler on your ring finger since Valentine’s Day then you might want to check out The White & Gold bridal gallery in Kinsale, Co. Cork - a perfect destination for the cool and contemporary bride.

With prices for wedding gowns ranging from around €2,200, the shop stocks brands including Alexandra Grecco from New York, Denmark’s Maria Fekih and Australia’s Prea James Bridal. The shop is also the exclusive Irish stockist of the Loeffler Randall brand wherein you’ll find the most divine shoes and accessories for your wedding day and beyond.

The ‘Camellia’ shoe seen here comes in range of colours from shimmering white to palest blue, gold to blush and even forest green (€455) while the matching ‘Rayne’ bags feature the same characteristic pleats and bows (€295) and are perfect for any special occasion - wedding or otherwise.

16 Lower O’Connell Street, Kinsale, Co. Cork.

021 470 9868.

thewhiteandgold.ie

Spring clean your wardrobe with Enable Ireland

Enable Ireland’s Spring Clean Campaign is designed to encourage people to Spring clean their wardrobes and to give their once loved items to one of the 21 Enable Ireland charity shops nationwide.

The charity provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities across Ireland and their shops help to raise funds to support these vital services. We all have things we no longer love - whether that’s in our wardrobes or our kitchen cupboards and Enable Ireland is happy to take preloved items in a move that’s not only eco-friendly but that raises funds for a great cause too.

According to Enable Ireland figures, last year the charity recycled over 1,600 tonnes of donated clothing. You can donate at any Enable Ireland store or via the textile bins at a TK Maxx store near you. The charity will accept donations of clean, good quality clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories as well as towels, table linens, homewares, collectables, books, toys and unwanted gifts.

The Irish-designed Haumea Light Therapy Device

Irish skincare technology for salon-style treatments at home

Founded by Anna Forde of The Beauty Suite salon in Co. Galway, Haumea Skincare is a new Irish brand with a focus on creating high-end, effective skincare devices that give customers a salon experience at home.

There are currently two key products in the Haumea range - the Smart Sonic Facial Brush and the Light Therapy Mask Device. Both products are designed to address a range of skin concerns including fine lines, wrinkles, acne, puffiness and dehydration.

The Smart Sonic Facial Brush (RRP €99.99) is designed to help you get the most out of your cleansing regime while the Light Therapy Mask Device (seen here RRP €149.99) is used in combination with your favourite sheet mask or serum and uses three different settings - each designed to hydrate, rejuvenate or purify the skin. Both devices are USB rechargeable and waterproof.

The Doyle Collection's IWD Headshot Initiative

Now an annual event, this year is the first year that The Doyle Collection’s International Women’s Day Headshot Initiative will take place at each of the Doyle hotels across Ireland, the UK and the USA.

This initiative to support women in business, will see professional female photographers including Emily Quinn and Egle Laukyte land at Doyle Collection hotels in Dublin, Cork, London and New York.

The first events take place on March 6th at The Westbury and The Croke Park Hotel followed by an event on March 7th at the River Lee Hotel. Each guest will be provided with a digital headshot that can be used on their website, social media profile, LinkedIn profile or for press outreach.

Headshots can be reserved in exchange for a donation of €15 which goes towards supporting three women’s charities - Daisyhouse in Ireland, the UNHCR in the UK and Vital Voices in Washington DC. To register go to The Doyle Collection Headshot Initiative on Eventbrite.