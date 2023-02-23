Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney call time on Dunnes Stores fashion line

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:00
Nicole Glennon

Designer duo Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney have called time on their Dunnes Stores fashion line, Lennon Courtney.

Sonya Lennon confirmed the move today, telling the Irish Examiner it is "time" to move on — but said they aren't ruling out doing clothing again in the future.

The pair, who made their name presenting RTÉ's Off The Rails, started the Lennon Courtney fashion brand in 2012 and have been working with Dunnes Stores for the last seven years.

Lennon said the pair are "fielding opportunities all the time" and are currently "reassessing" their commitments. 

"We need to look at what we're doing and make sure we're going in the right direction," she said.

"We're not sure what the next chapter of Lennon Courtney clothing will look like," she said, "but, look, we are designers. That's what we do."

The businesswoman, who also presents the Lennon Courtney podcast with her business partner and friend, said she wants to say a "massive thank you" to the women who have worn and loved their clothing down through the years.

"They are the reason we get up in the morning."

