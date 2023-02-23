Precious Cargo: twelve ways to rock some low-key staples

The Frankie Shop’s body-conscious cut-outs deserve a click-to-cart, not to mention Zara and Monki’s palette-cleansing colours.
Some of our fashion editor's faves this week

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

When it comes to the fashion long-haul, simple staples win big. Not only do they keep you looking put together (even when you feel like falling apart), their reputation for taming trends makes them true closet keepers. 

This season’s soft utility vibe is a prime example. Think '90s cargo aesthetic styled with diaphanous fabrics and frills as seen at Isabel Marant to Coperni’s low-key tailored take on the trend. 

As for the high street? The Frankie Shop’s body-conscious cut-outs deserve a click-to-cart, not to mention Zara and Monki’s palette-cleansing colours. Don’t just take it from us. Embrace the softer side of utility dressing with these 12 lovely looks.

Trousers €890, top €490, both Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas
1. Trousers €890, top €490, both Isabel Marant, Brown Thomas 

Crossbody leather bag, COS, €90
2. Leather crossbody bag, COS, €99 

Estelle Cargo Jumpsuit, The Frankie Shop, €165
3. ‘Estelle’ cargo jumpsuit, The Frankie Shop, €165 

Denim utility jacket, Monki, €50
4. Denim utility jacket, Monki, €50 

Asymmetric gabardine top, Zara, €39.95
5. Asymmetric gabardine top, Zara, €39.95 

Embroidered jacket, €87, vest, €10, cargo trousers, €57, River Island
6. Embroidered jacket, €87, vest, €10, cargo trousers, €57, River Island

Bristol Cargo Shorts, The Frankie Shop, €119
7. ‘Bristol’ cargo shorts, The Frankie Shop, €119

Camo trousers, Samsøe Samsøe, €170
8. Camo trousers, Samsøe Samsøe, €170 

Waistcoat €490, trousers €850, both Coperni, Brown Thomas
9. Waistcoat €490, trousers €850, both Coperni, Brown Thomas 

Oversized cotton parka, Zara, €99.95
10. Oversized cotton parka, Zara, €99.95 

Water-repellent oversized bomber jacket, Zara, €49.95
11. Water-repellent oversized bomber jacket, Zara, €49.95 

Satin cargo midi skirt, Penneys, €18
12. Satin cargo midi skirt, Penneys, €18 

CARGO NOTES 

  • TROUSERS: Master tonal dressing with a camel coat, polo neck and matching cargo trousers.
  • SKIRT: Like a `90s throwback? Pair a tank top with a belted cargo skirt and kitten heels.
  • JACKET: Combine a pleated skirt and sweater with a utility jacket for laidback luxe.
  • SHORTS: Try a breezy white shirt and Birkenstocks for TikTok’s ‘Coastal Grandma’ seal of approval.

