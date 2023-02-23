Precious Cargo: twelve ways to rock some low-key staples

When it comes to the fashion long-haul, simple staples win big. Not only do they keep you looking put together (even when you feel like falling apart), their reputation for taming trends makes them true closet keepers.

This season’s soft utility vibe is a prime example. Think '90s cargo aesthetic styled with diaphanous fabrics and frills as seen at Isabel Marant to Coperni’s low-key tailored take on the trend.