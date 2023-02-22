Earn your stripes: ten ways to wear a timeless fashion favourite

Earn your stripes: ten ways to wear a timeless fashion favourite

One of Paula Burns' big picks for springtime stripes

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns

Forget florals for spring, instead, why not look to the ease of stripes as your go-to print? 

Nothing says effortless chic quite like the Breton stripe. Match with this season's high-waist jeans and ballet flats for a Parisian vibe. 

If you’re feeling bold look to Moschino for inspiration, where the line up was bigger and brighter. Perfect for a contemporary take on dopamine dressing.

GET THE LOOK

Stripes from iclothing
Stripes from iclothing

Choose monochrome stripes for a sophisticated yet laid-back look, as seen at iClothing.

Stripe Jumper, €270, Cayo
Stripe Jumper, €270, Cayo

#ieloves: Now And Forever: Take the sustainable approach to making the striped jumper a wardrobe staple year after year, €270, Cayo.

Stripe Mini Dress, €245, Ganni
Stripe Mini Dress, €245, Ganni

Between The Lines: Contrasting stripes will instantly uplift the perennial shirt-dress, €245, Ganni.

Stripe Knit Jumper Dress, €67, River Island
Stripe Knit Jumper Dress, €67, River Island

Jump Around: Combine two trends in one with a monochrome striped jumper dress, €67, River Island.

Stripe Cable Knit Cardigan, €38, Very
Stripe Cable Knit Cardigan, €38, Very

Cable Girl: Bring the cable knit through to spring with the perfect cardigan cover-up, €38, Very.

Stripe Shirt, €16, Penneys
Stripe Shirt, €16, Penneys

Out Of Bed: Refresh your style in an oversized PJ-style striped shirt, €16, Penneys.

Textured Weave Jacket, €59.99
Textured Weave Jacket, €59.99

Classic Hit: Emulate Parisian chic in a Chanel-inspired blazer, €59.99, H&M.

Pinstripe Trousers, €55, Weekday
Pinstripe Trousers, €55, Weekday

Pin Drop: Ease into stripes in the tailor’s favourite pinstripe trousers, €55, Weekday

Belted Silk Trousers, €179, &amp; Other Stories
Belted Silk Trousers, €179, & Other Stories

Bold Moves: Step away from the monochrome to make a bold sartorial splash in deckchair stripes, €179, & Other Stories.

Green and White Breton Top, €25, Arket
Green and White Breton Top, €25, Arket

Pocket Friendly: The Green Light: Reinterpret the Breton stripe in enviable green, €25, Arket.

