Earn your stripes: ten ways to wear a timeless fashion favourite

Forget florals for spring, instead, why not look to the ease of stripes as your go-to print?
Nothing says effortless chic quite like the Breton stripe. Match with this season's high-waist jeans and ballet flats for a Parisian vibe.
If you’re feeling bold look to Moschino for inspiration, where the line up was bigger and brighter. Perfect for a contemporary take on dopamine dressing.
Choose monochrome stripes for a sophisticated yet laid-back look, as seen at iClothing.
Take the sustainable approach to making the striped jumper a wardrobe staple year after year, €270, Cayo.
Contrasting stripes will instantly uplift the perennial shirt-dress, €245, Ganni.
Combine two trends in one with a monochrome striped jumper dress, €67, River Island.
Bring the cable knit through to spring with the perfect cardigan cover-up, €38, Very.
Refresh your style in an oversized PJ-style striped shirt, €16, Penneys.
Emulate Parisian chic in a Chanel-inspired blazer, €59.99, H&M.
Ease into stripes in the tailor’s favourite pinstripe trousers, €55, Weekday
Step away from the monochrome to make a bold sartorial splash in deckchair stripes, €179, & Other Stories.
The Green Light: Reinterpret the Breton stripe in enviable green, €25, Arket.