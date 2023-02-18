Weekend Loves: Secret art sales, sight-saving donations and the Lords of Strut

Art sale in aid of earthquake victims at Hang Tough Editions

The ‘Mystery Tube Sale’ by Hang Tough Editions is a great way to bag yourself a brilliant piece of art while helping those suffering as a result of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The gallery and studio will be donating proceeds from the sale to the Irish Red Cross, which has partnered with the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to mobilise search and rescue teams and emergency response units in the wake of the disaster. The sale features exclusive prints from over eighty artists and includes older Hang Tough editions, releases, and collections.

Purchase ‘Mystery Tube Tokens’ for just €50 and receive a mystery print from the gallery archive which includes works by artists such as David Booth, Eileen O’Sullivan, and Zsolt Basti. Each fine-art print is signed, numbered, and embossed, is of the highest quality, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. You can also opt to add a ‘Mystery Frame’ to your order.

Find out more at: hangtough.ie.

The 'Misneach' card by Prints of Ireland x ShareJoy

Prints of Ireland x ShareJoy

ShareJoy was founded in memory of 23-year-old Arwen Sullivan, and raises funds for charity by selling pre-loved clothing owned by well known people. ShareJoy has now teamed up with Prints of Ireland (the founder Heather Gilroy was a friend of Arwen’s) to create a pack of charity greeting cards to raise money for Pieta House. The cards are inspired by Arwen’s favourite Irish word ‘Dochloite’ meaning ‘Invincible’ and by the word ‘Misneach’ or ‘Courage’ chosen by Pieta House. Designed and printed in Dublin, a pack of three cards costs €10 plus €2.45 p&p.

It's on sight: recycle your old glasses with the Lions Club

Recycle old glasses with Lions Clubs across Ireland

If you too have a junk drawer full of glasses, then look to the Lions Clubs across Ireland where your glasses can be recycled and sent abroad to people who need them.

Glasses, and cases in good condition, are collected and sent to the Lions Clubs humanitarian arm Medico Lions Clubs de France. Today, three million pairs of glasses are accepted annually before being sorted, washed, and measured to determine the strength of the lenses.

Glasses can be brought to Specsavers stores across Ireland for recycling. Alternatively email spectacles@lionsclubs.ie with your name and location and the Lions Club will let you know where your nearest drop-off point is.

lionsclubs.ie

Tools to match your talent: Blank Canvas brushes

Blank Canvas Brushes

The new ‘Tools to Match Your Talent’ 20-piece brush set from Blank Canvas Cosmetics is one to watch for anyone trying to master make up.

The two drawer gift set, €170, covers all bases from blender brushes to eye shaders.

Available to purchase in selected pharmacies nationwide, and online at: blankcanvascosmetics.com.

Woodie’s Budding Gardeners competition launches nationwide

Woodies wants to get kids gardening this spring and is giving primary schools the chance to win a cash prize of €2,000 with its Woodie’s Budding Gardeners competition. Registration is now open for junior and senior primary school groups who must create a garden no bigger than 1.5 metres squared — it can be flowerpots grouped together in the yard, a revamped veggie patch, or even a container garden in the corner of a classroom. The project works in three stages: Sow it, Grow it, and Show it, running between now and the start of May.

The first 2,000 classes to sign up will receive a free starter kit but if you miss out, you’ll still find lots of info and tips online at www.woodies.ie/Budding-Gardeners.

The Lords of Strut: taking messing seriously

Lords of Strut at The Everyman

The Lords of Strut are back with their new family show ‘Dream Factory’, which sees two low priced preview performances take place today and tomorrow at The Everyman in Cork.

The Street Theatre World Champions and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists will lead an ensemble of nine astonishing physical performers in this new musical circus spectacular devised especially for family audiences. The town of Ballyplastic has been brainwashed by a greedy CEO, but one girl stands up to stop the corporation whose greed could destroy her town, and maybe her entire world. This wild amalgam of circus, dance, drama, and comic mayhem with Múinteoir Ray and GMCBeats in tow is an important message wrapped up in a heartwarming tale. Tickets from €11.