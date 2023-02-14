The Skin Nerd: What you need to know about skinmunity

‘Skinmunity’ is a buzzword we have heard doing the rounds in the skincare circles since Lockdown. Rising from a time of heightened anxiety and focus on the immune system, skinmunity (skin immunity) is actually something we could all do with having on our radar on the quest to healthier skin. So how do we do this? Put simply, we work on strengthening our skin barrier.

It helps to be aware of how our barrier functions. Our skin acts like a shield to the external environment, with the outermost layer (aka the stratum corneum) often thought of akin to a brick wall made up of skin cells. These cells are fused together with lipids including ceramides and fatty acids which work to keep precious moisture in whilst protecting us from external skin enemies such as pollution and toxins. Another important thing to note is that the skin has an acid mantle at a particular pH which helps to assist the healing process. Sounds impressive huh?

All of this is great until factors such as over-washing, harsh ingredients, too much sun exposure and abrasive scrubs weaken our barrier and disrupt this delicate pH balance. Changes in the pH of our skin can then cause irritation and are even reported to play a role in the development of skin diseases like irritant contact dermatitis, atopic dermatitis and acne.* So how can we help boost our barrier and keep it at max efficiency?

Get your vits

Introducing extra antioxidants into your regime can help to boost skin immunity as antioxidants are skincare superheroes, fighting oxidative stress (a cause of skin cell damage.)** Vitamins are packed with antioxidants, so look for products containing vitamin C like IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Antioxidant A C E Serum (€71, theskinnerd.com) or vitamin B3 such as ASAP Skincare Super B Complex (€75, theskinnerd.com) which contains a high concentration of niacinamide (vitamin B3) and helps to hydrate, calm and visibly reduce any redness. You can also boost the skin via the antioxidants that you consume internally.

It is thought that 70% of our immune system lies in the gut and with the gut and skin said to have a constant dialogue (also known as the gut-skin axis), not only is keeping your digestive health in order important for overall health, but it also reflects in the condition of your skin. This means that if we experience gut issues such as a leaky gut or the gut microbiome becomes unbalanced, our skin can be one of the first places that we notice a problem. Internally, you can boost your skin health with a healthy, vitamin-rich diet. This can also be supported with supplements such as Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Antioxidant (€42, theskinnerd.com).

Calm existing skinflammation

Inflammation is another word we are ultra-aware of thanks to the pandemic, but knowledge is power when it comes to keeping ‘skinflammation’ at bay . Integral to this, therefore, is an understanding of the microbiome. The skin microbiome (sometimes called skin flora) is home to a community of billions of fungi, bacteria and viruses and plays an important role in the immune system, making it essential to optimum skin health .*** Although reading up on the topic can seem complex, understanding of the way it works has the potential to elevate the way we care for our skin – and boost the resilience of our barrier in the process.

Whilst typically doing a grand job of fighting acne and boosting regeneration, many modern skincare formulas use astringent or potent ingredients that strip the microbiome of the bacteria that protects the skin. This imbalance can then lead to issues such as redness, dehydration and the acceleration of ageing. One answer to this is said to be the ‘rewilding’ of skin, which takes skincare back to its ‘roots’ to undo the effects of any harsh products we may have been using. By using microbiome-friendly products, rewilding can help to bring balance back to a disrupted microbiome.

Try a topical dose of prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic skincare which work to feed the good bacteria and support stronger skin. Probiotics assist the microbiome by providing the type of good bacteria essential to our skin and can work even more effectively when accompanied by prebiotic skincare. Prebiotics are basically foods that probiotics feed off to thrive. Together, not only do they help to lower inflammation and strengthen the surface of the skin, they also help to restore a healthier microbiome balance.

Boost your hydration levels

Hydration is key regardless of where you are on your journey to skin health, so look for moisture-magnetising ingredients such as the humectant hyaluronic acid within your hydrating products. As serums tend to contain your most potent blend of ingredients, I recommend searching for a serum that contains your daily dose of hyaluronic acid such as Reform Skincare Hyal Vitamin C +E Serum (€52, theskinnerd.com) or the award-winning Skingredients Skin Veg Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum (€49, skingredients.com).

Nerdie Knowledge

What is inflammageing?

With over 50% of people said to suffer from inflammation and uncomfortable skin, it's not surprising that we are hearing a lot about ‘inflammageing’ of late. Put simply, inflammageing is age related inflammation. Another word we have heard lots more of in the post-pandemic years, chronic inflammation spells trouble for our bodies and although, like ageing, we can’t avoid it completely, with a little knowledge, we can assist our bodies in fighting the process as much as possible.

Although many of us are knowledgeable of the effects of inflammation on the body, when it comes to its effect on the skin, we are far less aware. To get nerdie, inflammation affects the function of the skin, causing chaos which results in a breakdown in optimal functioning and an acceleration in ageing. Chronic inflammation can eventually cause further issues and lead to potential inflammatory skin conditions like eczema. It is impossible to completely avoid age-related inflammation, however there are some smart lifestyle choices we can make to minimise our inflammation levels as much as possible.

As discussed above, a damaged skin barrier allows environmental aggressors to cause more damage to the skin, it is therefore important to wear UV protection daily. You need to consider your diet too. If you eat lots of sugar or inflammatory foods such as processed foods, your internal inflammation levels are likely to be high. Instead, try to stick to a balanced diet including omega-3 fatty acids, fruits and vegetables. Using the right topical products is also crucial, so look for skincare labelled as anti-inflammatory. Products containing green tea are often recommended, as green tea has a high content of polyphenols, which contain potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.