The Skin Nerd: How to declutter your skincare stash and improve the health of your skin

Sometimes, the contents of my bathroom cabinet replicate a beauty hall in the middle of Black Friday weekend. Crammed with lotions and potions, half empties and the untouched, it’s a hoarder's paradise and I’ll admit it can be overwhelming. Keeping track of the products you use is essential when it comes to caring for your skin. If you find your skin suddenly breaks out or notice new redness or irritation, it is essential that you work out what caused it and remove it from your regime. Sounds simple right? Well, it is in theory but when your cupboard is overflowing with formulas from way back and you are rushing your way through a routine (which I don’t recommend btw – try to give yourself at least five minutes if you can!), you may grab what is nearest without much thought.

So, we want to remove any potential obstacles that may hinder your skin health and how do we do that? By decluttering your skincare stash! I spoke to Aoife Gallagher, Head Nerd at The Skin Nerd, a wonderful hooman who lives and breathes skincare. Aoife not only provides consultations for our clients but is also an expert when it comes to selecting the right products for your skin goal. Here Aoife gives us her advice on how to decide what does and doesn’t make the edit:

1. Start with a cull! Check use by dates on any skincare and skin supplements and throw out any that are out of date. Prioritise using up those products that are nearly out of date to avoid wastage.

2. To get the maximum potency out of the skincare you do keep, store the products in a cool, dark place. Serums with more active ingredients like vitamin A or C, may be best used up within 3 months of opening – although this is variable depending on product/brand, so be sure to check the label carefully!

3. If you are travelling on short trips, always decant your cleanser. A Cleanse Off Mitt is a handy travel buddy as it is easy to carry around and removes makeup and SPF with just water! Always bring SPF of no lower than SPF 30, and a hydrating serum too (if it fits). Leave the other products at home.

4. Skinimalism is in! Simplify your routine where possible and always ensure that you are not using too many exfoliating ingredients. Book a skin consultation with a Skin Therapist if you need advice on where to start.

5. If you are prone to hyperpigmentation or dark spots, add in brightening ingredients (tyrosinase inhibitors). You can find these within Gilda Liljeblad Energising Vitamin C Serum (€79.90, theskinnerd.com) or IMAGE Iluma Intense Brightening Serum (€58.50, theskinnerd.com).

6. With longer, brighter days and more light ahead, you may want to re-look at your foundation, as heavier foundations may look mask-like. Mixing a pump of a lightweight hydrating serum, e.g. Skingredients Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum (€55, skingredients.com,) with a half a pump of your foundation will add instant dewiness and a fresher finish.

7. As the Irish weather continues to fluctuate, this can cause a lot of dehydration on our skin throughout the day. Using a cooling hydrating spritz will alleviate tightness, redness and oiliness. I love Pestle and Mortar Balance Spritz (€32, theskinnerd.com).

Nerdie Knowledge: What is oxidisation?

In the skincare world, you may have heard a lot about oxidisation – but what exactly does this very scientific sounding word mean? An example of oxidisation in action is when you leave an apple exposed after taking a bite. What happens is that the air oxidises the fleshy part of the apple and turns it brown – meaning that you have accelerated the amount of oxygen that has gotten on to one area of the apple at one time and this has caused free radical damage.

Every living cell needs oxygen to produce energy and build proteins and oxygen provides our skin with nutrients. However, too much oxygen at once can be counterproductive. This is because oxygen is one of the most unstable molecules. This is only an issue when it comes to our skin where it causes wear and tear – resulting in the accelerated ageing of the skin cells.

Oxidisation damages the DNA of the keratinocyte (mother) cell, which causes even more damage to the cell membrane and to the DNA of the nucleus. This leads to the cell becoming reprogrammed and no longer as healthy as it was previously. When oxidisation occurs, the skin’s healing ability becomes sluggish, opening you up to a number of skin concerns including being more prone to sensitisation or photodamage.

Oxidisation can be caused by smoking, drinking alcohol, poor sleep and pollution. It also occurs during cell turnover – which is something we cannot control ourselves. Whilst oxidisation is not something we can stop completely, we can lessen the impact with antioxidants, which protect the skin from oxidative stress.

If we return to the apple analogy, if you squeeze lemon juice onto an exposed apple, it will stop it from turning brown. This is how antioxidants work. You can fight oxidisation internally with antioxidant rich fruit and veg (particularly the green and leafy kind) and externally with antioxidant packed skincare such as Skingredients Skin Veg Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum.